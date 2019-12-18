Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping from the 13000 block of Manzanita Lane on Thursday, Dec. 5.
A woman reported that her adult daughter was being involuntarily abducted by her former partner.
The daughter was later located unharmed and stated she had not been kidnapped.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 4, a resident of the 14000 block of Morning Vista Way, Rio Verde, reported his credit card had been used fraudulently.
*On Monday, Dec. 9, a resident of the 11000 block of Pinto Drive reported fraudulent credit card use.
* On Tuesday, Dec. 10, a resident reported what they believed to be a drug deal at Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 10, a resident of the 10000 block of Saguaro Bvld. reported a theft from his vehicle.
*On Monday, Dec. 9, a resident reported fraudulent use of her bank debit card by an ex-boyfriend. The card was used at a pizza restaurant in Pueblo West, Colo.
*On Thursday, Dec. 5, unknown suspects committed theft from Denny's restaurant located on Shea Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
*On Friday, Dec. 6, deputies arrested a man for driving or being in actual physical control of a motor vehicle in the 9200 block of Firebrick Drive while impaired by alcohol.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 4, deputies received a report that a dog had been left in a motor vehicle while it was parked at a shopping center on Shea Blvd. and Saguaro Blvd.
*On Friday, Dec. 6, deputies received a report that an unknown white male subject unlawfully entered a residence located on Alamosa Drive without the home owner’s knowledge or consent.
*A resident reported that between Nov. 21 and Dec. 7, unknown suspect(s) stole several items from a residence in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Friday, Dec. 6, deputies received a report that a Female subject walked out of the CVS pharmacy in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. with a small kitchen garbage can full of merchandise without paying for any of the items.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 10, a resident reported that sometime prior to Nov. 30, her former roommate took a diamond necklace from their room in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. without permission.
*On Thursday, Dec. 5, a resident reported her husband had sent her four text messages and an email in violation of a court order of protection.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 10, a male subject violated an order of protection by knowingly telephoning his spouse at a residence located in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. He had been served the order.
*On Monday, Dec. 9, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding on Shea Blvd. near Eagle Mountain Parkway and also cited him for driving with a suspended driver license and not having a valid driver license in his possession.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 4, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported someone had removed and stolen the license plate to his Honda CR-V while parked in the parking garage of his apartment complex.
*On Monday, Dec. 2, deputies received a report that a female victim was physically assaulted by a male subject while inside her vehicle. The incident is reported to have occurred in the parking lot of a store located in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd.
*On Sunday, Dec. 8, a resident reported being assaulted by a male suspect in a parking lot in the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue after the suspect kicked the victim’s vehicle.
*On Thursday, Dec. 9, deputies responded with the fire department to a vehicle fire on Saguaro Boulevard in the area of La Montana Drive.
*On Thursday, Dec. 5, deputies received a report of criminal damage in the 15000 block of Trevino Drive. A man reported his son was arguing with him and punching walls. The son was placed in custody for criminal damage for damaging the walls in his parent’s residence; he was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.