Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, April 22, through Wednesday, April 28.
*On Thursday, April 22, a business in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a male subject at their establishment who was behaving in an inappropriate manner. The subject continued to behave in this manner and was arrested.
*On Thursday, April 22, a resident of the 17000 block of Oro Grande Drive reported an unknown person(s) wrote derogatory words on a resident’s driveway.
*On Friday, April 23, a resident of the 16000 block of Augusta Court reported that a bicycle had been in the aera for several days. MCSO took custody of the bicycle.
*On Friday, April 23, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported vehicle collision. A driver collided with another motorist when they failed to yield to oncoming traffic as they exited a private drive. Drivers reported no life-threatening injuries.
*On Saturday, April 24, a resident of the 13000 block of Mountainside Drive reported an unknown person(s) spray painted derogatory words on a resident’s garage.
*On Saturday, April 24, MCSO assisted the DEA by hosting a collection site for their national drug take back. The location collected about 93.4 lbs. of medication.
*On Sunday, April 25, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Calaveras Ave. where they located a subject in the area who had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The subject was arrested and taken to jail.
*On Sunday, April 25, a resident reported that subjects struck them in the head with some type of object, pointed a firearm at them, and then damaged their vehicle.
*On Sunday, April 25, deputies responded when residents became involved in an altercation that escalated into to a physical confrontation. No injuries were reported as a result of the altercation.
*On Monday, April 26, a business in the 15000 block of Shea Blvd. reported unknown subject(s) stole numerous items from the business.
*On Monday April 26, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Saxon Drive, where a Fountain Hills employee found a bag containing what they believed to be drug paraphernalia. Custody of the bag was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. Currently, the owner of the bag is unknown.
*On Monday, April 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Castillo Dr. reported that unknown person(s) used their deceased spouse’s personal information to obtain a loan.
*On Tuesday, April 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Segundo Drive reported finding a broken window at their residence. The manner in which the window was broken was not immediately determined.
*On Tuesday, April 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Boulder Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their personal information to establish unauthorized accounts resulting in unpaid debt.
*On Tuesday, April 27, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported an unknown person(s) defaced the resident’s vehicle by breaking a window in the vehicle.
*On Wednesday, April 28, a resident in the area of El Lago and Saguaro boulevards located a bag. The resident turned custody of the bag over to MCSO.
*On Wednesday, April 28, a Deputy Service Aide responded to the area of Sunridge and Mayan drives, where a resident reported hearing a barking dog. The DSA located the source of the noise and issued a complaint form.
*On Wednesday, April 28, a resident of the 14000 block of Shea Blvd. reported unknow person(s) defaced a residential community’s block wall by applying spray paint to it.