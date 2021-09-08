Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Aug. 26, through Wednesday, Sept. 1.
*On Thursday, Aug. 26, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision near Saguaro Blvd. and Quinto Drive. A resident reported another motorist struck the front end of their vehicle and fled the scene. This incident remains under investigation.
*On Thursday, Aug. 26, a resident of the 16000 block of Ocotillo Drive reported that an unknown person(s) stole items from their mailbox.
*On Thursday, Aug. 26, deputies received a report of a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed that one of the involved parties broke the other’s property.
*On Friday, Aug. 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Last Trail Drive reported that an unknown person(s) stole a parcel from their residence.
*On Saturday, Aug. 28, a subject at Fountain Park informed MCSO that another subject had made threats to harm them.
*On Saturday, Aug. 28, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where there was a single-vehicle collision. The driver of the vehicle lost control and stuck a tree. The driver stated they went off the roadway when they took their eyes off the road.
*On Saturday, Aug. 28, a resident reported seeing aerial fireworks in the area of Arista Lane and Shea Blvd. MCSO checked the area and could not locate the source of the fireworks.
*On Monday, Aug. 30, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that unknown person(s) stole a power generator.
*On Monday, Aug. 30, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards for a reported two-vehicle collision. One motorist was making a left-hand turn at the intersection while another vehicle was making a right-hand turn.
*On Monday, Aug. 30, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole their vehicle from the parking lot of their residential complex.
*On Monday, Aug. 30, deputies emptied the contents of the drug collection box inside Town Hall. The amount collected weighed 59.6 pounds.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where there was a single-vehicle collision. A motorist reported they were traveling eastbound on Shea Blvd. when they encountered a wrong-way driver. The motorist swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle, went off the roadway and collided with a tree. The wrong-way driver did not stop. The vehicle was described as a white truck.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to the intersection of Grande Blvd. and Del Cambre Avenue where there was a two-vehicle collision. A motorist did not yield for oncoming traffic in the process of making a left-hand turn.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 31, deputies received a report of a subject behaving in a disorderly manner and refused to leave a residence after being asked. Deputies arrived on the scene and the disorderly subject assaulted one of the deputies. The subject was taken to jail.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 31, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole their vehicle.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 1, a resident of the 16000 block of Kingstree Blvd. reported that their residence’s mailbox had been damaged. The mailbox appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The party responsible for the damage is not known.