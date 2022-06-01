Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, May 19, through Wednesday, May 25.
*On Thursday, May 19, a resident of the 16000 block of Nicklaus Dr. reported unknown suspect(s) broke the front passenger-side window of his vehicle and stole $300 worth of items.
*On Thursday, May 19, deputies responded to the 15000 block of McDowell Mountain Rd., where it was reported that a Middle School student struck another student in the face. This case is ongoing.
*On Thursday, May 19, deputies responded to Greenhurst and Bainbridge avenues for a reported vehicle collision. Vehicle one made a sharp left turn and collided with the front driver side of vehicle two, which was stopped at the intersection. No injuries.
*On Friday, May 20, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane and cited the driver for speeding (50 in a 35 MPH zone) and for not having a valid driver license.
*On Friday, May 20, deputies responded to the intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and Colony Drive for a vehicle collision. Vehicle one failed to yield while making a turn at a stop sign and collided with vehicle two. No injuries.
*On Saturday, May 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Bainbridge Avenue reported an unknown suspect(s) broke into the residence and workshop and stole items valued between $10,000 and $15,000.
*On Saturday, May 21, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Panorama Dr. for a reported vehicle collision. Vehicle one backed out of a driveway and struck vehicle two, which was parked on private property. No injuries.
*On Sunday, May 22, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported a suspect shoplifted items from the store valued at around $150. Suspect is known and this case is ongoing.
*On Monday, May 23, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported suspect(s) unknown stole his 2011 Chevy Silverado.
*On Tuesday, May 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Sterling Way reported someone broke the flag bracket on her house, causing $30 worth of damages. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, May 24, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Fountain Hills Place. The driver was cited for going 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.
*On Wednesday, May 25, a resident of the 13000 block of Crystal Hills Dr. reported she is the victim of identity theft after an unknown suspect used her name to obtain a loan.