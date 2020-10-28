Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills responded to a hotel in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. on Thursday, Oct. 15, for a report of a man trespassing.
Deputies were told the man appeared to be homeless and entered the hotel pool area fully clothed. When hotel staff told the man to leave, the suspect allegedly threatened to physically harm the victim.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
*On Thursday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to a business in the 12800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where and individual reported being threatened. The victim alleged the business threatened to forcibly remove her from the property.
*On Thursday, Oct. 15, a resident of the 10403 block of Nicklaus Drive reported a theft in which a political sign for Biden/Harris was stolen from his front yard.
*On Thursday, Oct. 15, a resident of the 13300 block of Sunridge Drive reported a theft in which four political signs were stolen from his front yard. The signs were described as a pro law enforcement sign, a Jim O’Connor sign, and two signs opposing Prop 208.
*On Thursday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Shea for a report of an attempted shoplifting in which two subjects attempted to steal several bottles of alcohol by concealing them in a bag. The suspects fled the store without the merchandise when confronted by store personnel.
*On Friday, Oct. 16, deputies responded to the 17000 block of El Lago Blvd. where town staff reported a burglary in which an unknown suspect entered the pump house at Fountain Park and stole a mini refrigerator.
*On Friday, Oct. 16, deputies responded to the 10000 block of Technology Drive where four burglaries were reported. An unknown suspect stole the catalytic converters off four RVs while they were parked in a vehicle storge lot.
*On Friday, Oct. 16, there was an incident in the 10400 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a Sheriff’s deputy backed his patrol vehicle into a firetruck while they were on the scene of a call. There were no injuries, and the damage was minor to both vehicles.
*On Saturday, Oct. 17, a resident of the 15700 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. provided deputies with surveillance footage from an incident that occurred a couple of weeks ago. An unknown person stole numerous trash containers from the front of residences and pushed them into mailboxes in the neighborhood, causing damage.
*On Saturday, Oct. 17, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at Shea Blvd. and Balera Drive. one driver lost control after overcorrecting when another vehicle cut the driver off. The vehicle traveled over the concrete median and struck another car traveling in the opposite direction. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
*On Sunday, Oct. 18, a resident of the 15100 block of Aspen Drive reported an incident of harassment. The victim alleged that an unknown suspect knocked on his door, but left prior to him answering, and the person left a political sign on his porch. The victim has had other incidents occur recently, which were also harassing in nature and he believed it to be the same person.
*On Sunday, Oct. 18, a resident of the 17200 block of Calaveras Ave. reported an unknown suspect stole four political signs from his front yard. The four signs were for Joe Biden, Sheriff Penzone, Mark Kelly and Hiral Tipirneni.
*On Sunday, Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Del Cambre Ave. where town parks staff reported an unknown suspect drove onto the grass field at Four Peaks Park and did donuts on the fields, causing approximately $3,000 to $5,000 in damage.
*On Sunday, Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 13500 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported single vehicle collision with minor injuries. The driver hit the concrete raised median pulling out of a private drive.
*On Sunday, Oct. 18, a resident of the 15400 block of Blackbird Drive reported the theft of a Trump political sign from his front yard.
*On Monday, Oct. 19, deputies responded to the 12600 block of La Montana Drive for a reported assault. A female victim reported that a female acquaintance punched her in the face after a verbal altercation inside her home. The victim suffered a laceration to her lip and lost a tooth as a result of the assault. The suspect fled prior to deputies arriving.
*On Monday, Oct. 19, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Blvd. at Balera Drive and cited the driver for criminal speed for traveling 81 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50.
*On Monday, Oct. 19, a resident of the 15700 block of Cavern Drive reported a theft in which a 30-foot extension ladder was stolen from their property.
*On Monday, Oct. 19, deputies responded to Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards and took a report of a criminal damage in which the victim reported his Biden sign at this location was damaged.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 20, a resident of the 16100 block of Emerald Drive reported a vehicle burglary in which an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet. The suspect then used several of his credit cards at different locations in Scottsdale to make purchases. The victim realized his vehicle had been burglarized after he received an alert from his credit card company about a potential fraudulent use of his credit card.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where they took a report of animal cruelty in which the suspect is alleged to have struck his dog with a closed fist in the head area numerous times while inside a business. The case remains open pending review of surveillance footage.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to the 13600 block of Hamilton Drive for a report of theft of services in which the suspect used a fraudulent credit card for a short-term rental.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 20, a resident of the 14200 block of Westminster Place reported a fraud in which the victim was scammed out of nearly $5,000 when she called a phone number she found on a Google search for PayPal trying to find out why a family member had not received the funds she attempted to send. The person on the phone convinced the victim to download apps and transfer several different financial transactions to different accounts.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 21, a resident of the 17300 block of Calaveras Ave. reported a theft in which an unknown suspect climbed the residential fence and stole a Trump flag.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 21, a resident of the 16100 block of Emerald Drive reported a vehicle burglary in which an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle of the victim and stole electronic equipment valued at $500.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 21, deputies made a traffic stop at Palisades Blvd. and Westby Drive and arrested the driver on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 21, deputies responded to the 12600 block of La Montana Drive and took a theft report in which the victim alleged a moving company shipped their property from Arizona to Massachusetts.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 21, a resident of the 13600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a theft in which an Amazon package was delivered to the wrong address, however the owner of the address denied receiving the package.