Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Aug. 5, through Wednesday, Aug. 11.
*On Thursday, Aug. 5, a resident of the 13000 block of Cambria Drive reported their vehicle was damaged by another resident.
*On Thursday, Aug. 5, a business in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that person(s) came into their establishment and behaved in an unprofessional manner.
*On Thursday, Aug. 5, a retailer in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that unknown person(s) entered their establishment and took merchandise without paying.
*On Thursday, Aug. 5, a resident of the 15000 block of Tumbleweed Drive reported that an unknown person(s) stole a bicycle from their residence.
*On Friday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Saguaro and Shea boulevards where there was a vehicle collision with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle was pulling out from a local business and collided with another motorist.
*On Friday, Aug. 6, a retailer in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that unknown person(s) entered their establishment and took merchandise without paying.
*On Friday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 15000 block of Centipede Drive reported that her home was defaced by an unknown person(s) hitting the structure with eggs.
*On Saturday, Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where there was a vehicle collision. A motorcycle attempted to pass a vehicle on the right as the vehicle was in the process of pulling into a parking spot. In the attempt to overtake the vehicle, the motorcycle collided with the other vehicle.
*On Saturday, Aug. 7, two parties became involved in an altercation. One of the involved parties poured a drink on the other involved party. Neither party reported any injuries.
*On Monday, Aug. 9, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards for a reported vehicle fire. The vehicle sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire.
*On Monday, Aug. 9, deputies responded to the area near Shea Blvd. and Technology Drive where there was a vehicle collision. A motorist backed up in the roadway and, in the process, collided with another vehicle. The at-fault driver stated they did not see the other driver.
*On Monday, Aug. 9, a retailer in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that unknown person(s) entered their establishment and took merchandise without paying.
*On Monday, Aug. 9, deputies responded to the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Amhurst Drive where a person reported that a motorist struck his parked vehicle while backing out of a parking space. The motorist left the scene without providing any required information.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 10, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards for a single-vehicle accident. A motorist was making a left turn, lost control of their vehicle, and struck a curb. The driver said the wet conditions were a factor in the collision.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 10, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Arista Lane for a reported single vehicle collision. A motorist was traveling on Shea Blvd. when their vehicle’s tire failed causing them to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a curb. The driver did not report injury.