Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 7.
*On Thursday, July 1, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that individuals identifying themselves as a computer antivirus company defrauded them. The suspect(s) convinced the resident to purchase gift cards and give them the security code.
*On Friday, July 2, deputies received reports that several vehicles had been burglarized in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Friday, July 2, a business in the 13000 block of Eagle Ridge Dr. reported an employee made threats after they were fired.
*On Friday, July 2, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where there was a private property vehicle collision. A vehicle traveling down an alleyway was stuck by another vehicle.
*On Friday, July 2, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) went into the retail business and took merchandise without paying for it.
*On Friday, July 2, two residents became involved in an altercation which resulted in property damage.
*On Friday, July 2, a resident of the 14000 block of Del Cambre Ave. reported an unknown male suspect stole a package that had been delivered earlier that day. The incident was captured by the resident’s doorbell camera.
*On Saturday, July 3, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported unknown person(s) stole their vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the complex’s parking lot.
*On Saturday, July 3, a resident of the 14000 block of Desert Flower Drive reported an unknow person called and made threatening statements.
*On Saturday, July 3, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Tombstone Ave where there was a single-vehicle collision. A motorist lost control of their vehicle and went off the roadway. The investigation showed the cause of the accident might have been medical related.
*On Saturday, July 3, deputies responded to the area of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive where two subjects became involved in a physical altercation. One of the parties sustain injuries as a result of the altercation.
*On Sunday, July 4, two residents became involved in an altercation which resulted in property being damaged. Charges are pending.
*On Sunday, July 4, deputies received numerous reports of people setting off fireworks throughout the Town of Fountain Hills.
*On Sunday, July 4, deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. The collision was in a parking lot where one of the parties involved tried to flee the scene. The investigation showed impairment may have been a factor.
*On Sunday, July 4, a resident reported they were assaulted in the area of Del Cambre and Calaveras avenues. The resident stated they were out for a walk when subject(s) in the area called the resident’s name and then struck them. The resident sustained injuries during the confrontation.
*On Sunday, July 4, deputies responded to a reported vehicle collision near the intersection of Saguaro Blvd. and Panorama Drive. One of the involved parties left the scene. A motorist stated a gray pickup truck with Colorado plates attempted to make a U-turn and struck their vehicle in the process, and then left the area.
*On Sunday, July 4, an individual reported a black range rover stopped near the intersection of Saguaro and El Lago boulevards, and three men exited the vehicle and took the victim’s cellphone.
*On Tuesday, July 6, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported vehicle collision. A resident was backing out of their residence and struck a parked vehicle.
*On Wednesday, July 7, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a suspect used a credit card to purchase merchandise. The suspect was not authorized to use the card.
*On Wednesday, July 7, a resident of the 15000 block of Sunburst Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to obtain a loan.
*On Wednesday, July 7, deputies received a report that a male subject wielding an axe chased a vehicle near the intersection of Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. This incident is under investigation.