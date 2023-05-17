The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, May 4, through Wednesday, May 10.
Thursday, May 4
*Deputies made a traffic stop for speeding on Saguaro Boulevard at Trevino Drive. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended license and there was an active warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested for the outstanding warrant.
*Deputies responded to Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the other.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Crystal Ridge Drive. The motorist was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered the vehicle’s license plates were suspended for no insurance. The driver was cited, and the license plates were seized.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where a citizen was arrested for shoplifting when an investigation determined that they stole approximately $25 in merchandise from a local business.
*Deputies responded to the 16500 block of Laser Dr. It was reported to MCSO that an unknown suspect hacked into a business email account, pretended to be the business, then fraudulently solicited payments from the business’ customers.
Friday, May 5
*A resident of the 17000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that their neighbor made a verbal threat to them over the phone.
*Deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Hampstead Drive. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver made a wide turn and collided with the other. The at-fault driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence.
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and SR 87 where it was reported that an unidentified pickup truck rear-ended another driver, then fled the scene without providing their required information.
*Deputies patrolling at El Lago Boulevard and La Montana Drive observed a vehicle that was stationary at a stop sign for an extended period. Upon contact, deputies observed both the driver and passenger asleep in their vehicle. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
*A resident of the 17100 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported that their vehicle was stolen from their home by a person they were previously in a relationship with.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unidentified suspect stole approximately $180 worth of items from a local business.
*Deputies received a report from a resident alleging that they were assaulted by a person they were previously in a relationship with.
Saturday, May 6
*Deputies responded to the 9700 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a resident filed a report alleging that they were assaulted by a friend. The resident did not wish to prosecute the matter further.
*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect scratched graffiti into a local business’ bathroom mirror.
*Deputies responded to Verde River Drive and Parkview Avenue where they investigated an allegation of a sexual assault.
*Deputies received a report from a resident that sometime in early April, their vehicle was scratched, possibly with a key, by an unknown suspect.
Sunday, May 7
*Deputies responded to the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported that an unidentified male subject threatened a resident while they were waiting in line at a local business.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of La Montana Dr. where it was reported that an unknown suspect collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene without leaving their information, as required.
*Deputies responded to the 16600 block of EL Lago Blvd. where they investigated an alleged domestic violence disorderly conduct incident.
Monday, May 8
*A resident of the 17100 block of Rosita Dr. filed a police report alleging that an unknown suspect burglarized their residence and stole several power tools valued at approximately $1,100.
*A resident of the 9400 block of Broken Bow reported that an unknown suspect stole their water hose and water hose caddy from the front of their residence.
*Deputies responded to the 11800 block of Desert Vista Dr. where it was reported that an unknown suspect stole copper pipes from two backflow preventors at the Desert Vista Dog Park.
Tuesday, May 9
*A resident of the 13800 block of Kendall Dr. reported that their neighbor was throwing dog toys into their yard. The resident did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*Deputies responded to the 16100 block of El Lago Blvd. It was reported that an individual was trespassing at a local business. The individual was formally trespassed from the location at the request of the owner.
Wednesday, May 10
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that the same individual shoplifted from a local business approximately 13 times throughout the course of the year.