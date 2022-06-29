The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 16, through Wednesday, June 22.
*On Thursday, June 14, a resident of the 14000 block of Marathon Dr. reported unknown suspect(s) unlawfully removed around $32,000 in cryptocurrency from his account.
*On Friday, June 17, a resident of the 16000 block of Greenbrier Lane reported suspect(s) unknown broke two passenger side windows of a Ford transit bus that was parked at the location.
*On Friday, June 17, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and Westby Drive where a driver reported having a blowout and veering off the south side of the road, causing damage to shrubbery and the undercarriage of the vehicle. Driver was cited for driving on a suspended license. There were no injuries.
*On Sunday, June 19, deputies made a traffic stop in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The driver was arrested for DUI-related charges, outstanding misdemeanor warrant and drug charges.
*On Sunday, June 19, a resident of the 12000 block of Panorama Dr. reported her dog was attacked by a German Shepherd owned by another person. The complainant’s dog suffered minor injuries. Due to the fact this occurred on private property, no criminal charges could be filed for dog at large.
*On Monday, June 20, deputies responded to the area of Eagle Mountain Parkway and Shea Boulevard where a victim reported suspect(s) unknown either stole or destroyed more than 20 political signs in the area.
*On Monday, June 20, deputies arrested a subject in the 12000 block of La Montana Dr. for damaging the sliding glass door to the library and for resisting arrest.
*On Monday, June 20, it was reported that at approximately 9:13 a.m. a helicopter landed at Fountain Park and medical supplies were delivered to an unknown person.
*On Monday, June 20, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway for a reported vehicle collision. Vehicle one driver reported her brakes did not work and she collided with the rear end of vehicle two, causing it to roll over and strike two other vehicles. There were minor injuries related to this collision.
*On Monday, June 20, deputies responded to Fountain Hills Boulevard and Ashbrook Drive for a vehicle collision. Vehicle one was making a turn at the intersection and did not see vehicle two traveling southbound and collided with the rear end of the vehicle. There were no injuries.
*On Tuesday, June 21, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. It was reported a person was causing a disturbance at a local business. The business only wanted the subject formally trespassed from the property.
*On Wednesday, June 22, deputies made a traffic stop at Rough Circle and Monterey Drive. The driver was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign and for driving on a suspended license.
*On Wednesday, June 22, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Dr. reported suspect(s) unknown stole a catalytic converter from a work truck.
*On Wednesday, June 22, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported suspect(s) unknown stole a catalytic converter from his Prius.