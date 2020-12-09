Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on Thursday, Nov. 26, at Palisades and Shea boulevards. The deputy had observed the driver litter and then violate a traffic control device.
The deputy determined the driver appeared to be operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol.
A DUI investigation was conducted, and the driver was arrested for DUI.
*On Thursday, Nov. 26, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported shoplifting in which a suspect ran out of the store with items valued over $90 and left in a vehicle.
*On Friday, Nov. 27, deputies responded to Golden Eagle and Palisades boulevards for a report of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Fountain Hills High School. Upon arrival deputies learned the vehicle’s engine had caught fire while the driver was driving nearby and pulled into the parking lot to extinguish the fire. A passerby also stopped and had a fire extinguisher, which was used to put out the fire. The driver stated the car had just had mechanical work done.
*On Saturday, Nov. 28, a resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a burglary in which a suspect entered the victim’s vehicle overnight and removed an infant car seat. There was no indication of forced entry and the vehicle owner stated the vehicle may have been left unlocked. No other items of value were taken and items that had been inside the car were found on the ground outside the vehicle.
*On Saturday, Nov. 28, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding on Saguaro Blvd. at Amhurst Drive. It was discovered that the operator’s license had been suspended. The driver was issued a citation for speeding and for driving on a suspended license.
*On Saturday, Nov. 28, deputies responded to the 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a caller requested deputies conduct a welfare check on a subject who appeared to be falling asleep in a vehicle at the gas pumps. When deputies arrived and checked on the subject, she appeared to be fine. Deputies were later advised the person left the vehicle abandoned at the gas station, and at that time deputies contacted the registered owner who had three outstanding felony arrest warrants. The subject was arrested and booked on the charges.
*On Sunday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and Balera Drive for a report of a single-vehicle accident in which the vehicle involved crossed over the median and struck two trees before the vehicle was abandoned. A witness stated they saw two people leaving the scene on foot. Deputies found the vehicle with no persons around it and with both airbags deployed. MCSO’s helicopter assisted in looking for any injured or outstanding subjects but did not locate any. The vehicle was registered to a residence at Fort McDowell and Fort McDowell PD assisted by attempting to locate the registered owner, but could not contact the owner.
*On Sunday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and Westridge Drive for a reported single-vehicle, non-injury accident in which the involved driver contacted MCSO stating he was not sure where he was and that he had just hit the median, causing damage to his vehicle. Deputies found that the subject was an elderly subject reported missing out of California. He had recently relocated to California from Fountain Hills to live with family.
*On Sunday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. for a report of a shoplifting. Deputies were told two male subjects entered the store and concealed numerous bottles of alcohol valued at over $400 in their jackets and left the store without paying.
*On Sunday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. at Balera Drive for a report of a male subject in a vehicle displaying a firearm at the victim in another vehicle. The victim reported that he tried to get into the turn lane and cut in front of another vehicle who then pulled alongside him and displayed a firearm. The other driver was contacted by deputies and provided a different account of the incident and denied being in possession of or pointing a firearm at the victim.
*On Monday, Nov. 30, deputies responded to the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of a suspicious person who appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies contacted the subject who provided identification and it was determined the subject had an outstanding arrest warrant and was turned over to Scottsdale Police, where the warrant originated.
*On Monday, Nov. 30, a resident of the 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a burglary in which several items of value were stolen from their residence.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a scam in which the victim received a call from a person claiming to be from SRP who informed her that her bill had not been paid and her utilities would be shut off within the hour if not paid. The victim paid the suspect $998 through the Zelle app after the person claimed her first payment did not go through, and it would be refunded back to her after she made the second payment. The victim grew skeptical when the suspect requested a third payment after claiming the second Zelle app transfer did not go through either.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 16700 block of Westby Drive reported an attempted forgery in which the victim discovered a suspect attempted to cash two separate checks from her account at a casino in the Valley. The two attempts were unsuccessful, and the victim was not out the funds.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported a theft in which the victim believed cash had been removed from his wallet.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 17500 block of Hawley Drive reported an identity theft case in which the victim discovered a person opened a loan in his name, using his personal information, without his knowledge or consent. The victim became aware of this when he received an email about his upcoming loan payment being due.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 15700 block of Richwood Drive reported a fraud in which the victim received a call from a person claiming to be from SRP stating that the victim’s last three months of payments had not processed and, if they did not pay the outstanding balance immediately through a quick-pay method, the power would be shut off. The victim was scammed out of nearly $400 before learning this was a scam and not SRP.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 1, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and La Montana Drive for a report of a road rage incident. The victim alleged the other involved party pointed a firearm at him. Deputies interviewed both parties, who provided contradicting statements, and there was no witness to the incident. The driver who allegedly pointed the firearm at the other party stated he did not own a firearm, was not in possession of one, and that he never pointed anything at the other driver.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 13400 block of Vista Del Lago reported a theft in which a FedEx package was stolen from the front porch of a residence.