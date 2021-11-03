Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Oct. 21, through Wednesday, Oct. 27.
*On Thursday, Oct. 21, deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle in which the victim reported an unknown person stole his motorcycle from his residence located in the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains. *On Thursday, Oct. 21, deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle in which the reporting party alleged a vehicle left at the side of the road, possibly in Fountain Hills, sometime within the past two weeks and was stolen.
*On Thursday, Oct. 21, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at Palisades Boulevard and Sunridge Drive in which one driver struck the rear of the vehicle in front of it at the traffic signal.
*On Thursday, Oct. 21, a business located at the 16700 block of Shea Boulevard reported an employee had been stealing from the business. The employee admitted to the allegations and was charged with theft.
*On Thursday, Oct. 21, deputies investigated a report of disorderly conduct at the school located in the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd.
*On Thursday, Oct. 21, deputies responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury collision in which a driver hit a road sign owned by the town of Fountain Hills, causing damage to the sign and the vehicle. The driver stated that the sun caused vision issues and he did not see the sign.
*On Thursday, Oct. 21, deputies responded to a report of a non-injury collision in the area of Fountain Hills Boulevard and Montrose Drive in which a driver sideswiped the other vehicle when attempting to pass and the driver then fled. The victim was able to obtain a license plate and provide the information to MCSO.
*On Friday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury collision at Tioga Drive and Desert Vista in which a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and make a safe turn, causing it to hit a dirt berm.
*On Saturday, Oct. 23, deputies took a report of a catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle parked in front of a residence overnight in the area of 15600 block of Centipede Drive.
*On Saturday, Oct. 23, Town staff reported that a vehicle was driven onto the turf at Golden Eagle Park, causing damage to the grass.
*On Saturday, Oct. 23, deputies were notified of a young toddler walking around the neighborhood by herself without adult supervision. Deputies were able to locate the child’s parents and the child was safely returned.
*On Monday, Oct 25, deputies took a report of a fraud in which the victim was defrauded out of $400 in gift cards. This was a scam where he was told he won money and had to provide funds upfront to obtain the winnings.
*On Monday, Oct. 25, a person reported they witnessed several young males stop in a car and throw rocks towards a business located in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. Deputies found a window to the business cracked but were uncertain if the damage was caused by the juveniles at that time.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 26, a driver was issued a citation for criminal speeding for traveling 68 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35 in the area of Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 26, a driver was stopped for speeding and was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license in the area of Fountain Hills Boulevard and Chama Drive.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 26, a driver was stopped for speeding in the area of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards and issued a citation for never having been issued a driver’s license. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days pursuant to state law.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 27, a driver was stopped for speeding and it was determined the driver’s driving privileges had been suspended.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 27, loss prevention personnel from a business located in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. reported a shoplifting in which a male subject concealed a laptop computer and left the store without paying for it.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 27, a report was taken for a fraud incident in which the victim received an email from a person posing as an Amazon employee. The email informed her she received a package that may not have been hers and requested her to call a provided number, which the victim did. The victim then provided personal information to the person on the phone and shortly after learned that the person had been added to her Zelle account and nearly $500 had been withdrawn. This is a common scam in which a person sends out emails posing as Amazon in order for the suspect to try and gain personal information to defraud the person.