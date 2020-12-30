Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills responded to the following incidents between Thursday, Dec. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 23.
*On Thursday, Dec. 17, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Westby Drive to investigate a criminal damage report in which the victim believed a person caused damage to the glass on a garage door.
*On Thursday, Dec. 17, deputies responded to the 10200 block of Saguaro Blvd. for a reported trespassing, and at the request of the responsible party, formally trespassed a person the establishment wanted removed from the property.
*On Thursday, Dec. 17, deputies responded to the 13600 block of Hamilton Drive to investigate a report of a stolen motorcycle. The victim alleged a person took his motorcycle, which was later found parked in a different location with damage to the ignition.
*On Thursday, Dec. 17, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported shoplifting in which a suspect grabbed numerous items of merchandise and ran out of the store without paying, leaving in a vehicle.
*On Friday, Dec. 18, deputies went to a home in the 15200 block of Escalante Drive to serve an arrest warrant at a home with a subject with three outstanding arrest warrants.
*On Friday, Dec. 18, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported theft in which a suspect walked out of the restaurant after eating and did not pay for his meal.
*On Friday, Dec. 18, deputies made a traffic stop on Palisades Blvd. at Sunflower Drive and the motorist was issued a criminal citation for criminal speed for allegedly traveling 24 mph over the speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
*On Friday, Dec. 18, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro made a report of an identity theft in which the victim alleged a family member used their personal information to fraudulently open utility accounts.
*On Saturday, Dec. 19, deputies responded to the 14600 block of El Pueblo Blvd. for a reported burglary attempt and found a heavily intoxicated male subject who had two outstanding arrest warrants from Maricopa County. The subject was arrested and booked into jail on the two felony warrants.
*On Sunday, Dec. 20, deputies responded to Palisades and Shea boulevards to investigate a single-vehicle accident with minor injuries. The vehicle struck a tree after the driver stated a vehicle in front of her stopped abruptly. The investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and a blood draw was conducted to determine blood alcohol concentration.
*On Monday, Dec. 21, a resident of the 15600 block of Cerro Alto reported a theft from a vehicle. The victim alleged a firearm had been stolen from his vehicle sometime over the past two months. The victim stated his vehicle is always secure, and there had been no incidents of the vehicle being broken into. This led him to believe a valet parking attendant may have been responsible for the theft.
*On Monday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Westby Drive for a vehicle collision with no injuries in which a vehicle backing out of a residence and into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.
*On Monday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and Balera Drive for a two-vehicle, minor-injury collision in which a vehicle attempted to make a U-turn from the far right lane while another vehicle was traveling in the number two lane in the same direction. The vehicle trying to make the U-turn struck the other vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for the unsafe turn.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to Verde River Drive and Paul Nordin Parkway to investigate a report of a stabbing. The victim alleges an unknown person, without provocation, stabbed him while he was walking in the area. Detectives investigating the incident found some of the allegations were inconsistent, leading investigators to believe there may be additional details to the incident that are in question. The case remains open, however, MCSO does not believe there is any safety concerns for the public.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to the 14900 block of Kings Way to investigate a report of disorderly conduct involving an adult male subject. The subject was arrested and booked into jail on the charge.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 23, a resident of the 14400 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported a theft in which they alleged an acquaintance had stolen several household items from the victim’s residence.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 23, a resident of the 15500 block of Grassland Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim was notified that a person used his personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Inca Ave. where a resident alleged a ring was stolen from his residence.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 23, deputies stopped a motorist on Saguaro Blvd. and Palmer Way for a registration violation and found that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant from the city of Mesa. The subject was arrested and booked on the warrant.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of a shoplifting in which a male subject stole a case of beer and miscellaneous single beers from the store and left without paying.