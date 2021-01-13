The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has provided the following information regarding incidents that occurred in Fountain Hills between Thursday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, a resident of the 17000 block of Quail Ridge Drive reported a dog that was barking. Deputies arrived on the scene and were not able to hear or locate the source of noise.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of an unresponsive person. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the subject was sleeping.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, a resident of the 17000 block of Calaveras reported unknow persons used their personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the area of Palisades and Palomino boulevards for a vehicle collision. One of the drivers failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the area of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards, where residents reported a subject yelling. Deputies were unable to locate the subject.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, deputies received a report of a “road rage” incident between two drivers in the area of Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. The altercation was verbal.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, a business owner in the 14000 block of Shea Blvd. reported one of their employees was stealing from the business. The incident remains under investigation.
*On Thursday, Dec. 31, deputies received multiple reports of fireworks throughout Fountain Hills.
*On Friday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Lantern Lane, where two neighbors became involved in a physical altercation over the ignition of fireworks.
*On Friday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Desert Vista for a report of a subject who appeared to be intoxicated. The caller requested MCSO check their welfare. Deputies contacted the subject and gave him a courtesy ride.
*On Friday, Jan. 1, a resident of the 10000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a subject sleeping in their yard. Deputies arrived on the scene and the subject was no longer present.
*On Friday, Jan. 1, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported unknow persons had broken into his vehicle and stole stereo equipment and a paycheck.
*On Friday, Jan. 1, a resident of the 16000 block of Alamosa Avenue reported that unknow person(s) “slashed” their vehicle tires.
*On Friday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to the area of Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards, where an unknow subject collided with another vehicle and then fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a blue Ford Focus. This is still under investigation.
*On Friday, Jan. 1, deputies received a report that four or five subjects were shooting a bow and arrow at Four Peaks Park. Deputies responded to the location and were not able to locate the subjects.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, deputies responded to Fountain Hills Dog Park, where a resident reported that his canine was bitten by another canine.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, a resident of the 13000 block of Hamilton Drive reported someone stole items from them. The victim was not cooperative and would not give details about the incident.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, a resident of the 11000 block of Pinto Drive reported an unknow person(s) stole their Christmas decorations.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, in the area of the 16000 block of Gunsight Blvd., residents witnessed a white female, about 25 years of age, damage a vehicle. When the female subject was confronted, she became verbally aggressive and threatened the witness.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, a business owner in the 17000 block of Enterprise Drive reported unknown persons illegally dumping trash on his property.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, a resident of the 16000 block of Balsam Drive reported they believe that someone had entered her backyard without permission. Deputies arrived on the scene and could not find any evidence of a crime.
*Saturday, Jan. 2, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains, where a resident reported a barking canine. Deputies arrived on the scene and notified a canine owner of the noise complaint.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains, where residents became involved in a physical domestic altercation.
*On Saturday, Jan. 2, a resident of the 17000 block of San Marcus Drive reported that unknow persons broke a resident’s vehicle window.
*On Sunday, Jan. 3, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Mountainside Drive, where a family became involved in an altercation. The investigation showed one of the family members was behaving in a disorderly manner. Charges have been submitted.
*On Sunday, Jan. 3, a resident of the 14000 block of Hawthorn Court reported they received a message that was threatening physical harm.
*On Monday, Jan. 4, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Quail Ridge Drive, where a family became involved in a physical altercation.
*On Monday, Jan. 4, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane, where two neighbors were involved in a verbal altercation.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd., where it was reported an unknow person(s) damaged a resident’s motorcycle by pushing it over.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Cholla Drive, where there was a disturbance when a resident damaged another property. The subject was arrested.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 5, a resident of the 15000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that unknow persons stole jewelry from them.