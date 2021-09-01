Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Aug. 19, through Wednesday, Aug. 25.
*On Thursday, Aug. 19, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a subject identifying themselves as a US Marshal told the resident that they had an outstanding warrant and requested $4,000 in gift cards to quash the warrant. While the resident was still on the phone with the suspect, they contacted a deputy. The deputy spoke with the suspect, who immediately terminated the call.
*On Friday, Aug. 20, near the Four Peaks Park, a subject was taken into custody and turned over to another law enforcement agency for an outstanding warrant.
*On Friday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Greenhurst Avenue, where there was a single-vehicle driverless collision. A motorist placed their vehicle into park and got out of the vehicle. The vehicle’s engine was still running. While out of the vehicle, the vehicle began rolling downhill and collided with another unoccupied vehicle, which collided with a resident’s mailbox.
*On Friday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where there was a private property vehicle collision. As a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot, it collided with another vehicle.
*On Saturday, Aug. 21, a business in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown male subject went into the local business and took several items of merchandise without paying for the items.
*On Sunday, Aug. 22, an unknown subject went into a business in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. and took several items of merchandise without paying for the items.
*On Monday, Aug. 23, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) defaced their trash receptacle by cutting off the locking mechanism.
*On Monday, Aug. 23, a resident of the 17000 block of Grande Blvd. informed the Maricopa Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) of an abandoned bag. MCSO took custody of the property.
*On Monday, Aug. 23, deputies responded when two family members became involved in an altercation. One of the involved parties was arrested and taken to jail.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 24, a resident of the 15000 block of Sunburst Drive reported an unknown person used the resident’s personal information to access and utilize their airline rewards miles.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 25, deputies received a report from the 15000 block of Eagle Nest Drive that an unknown person, who identified themselves as a representative of the Geek Squad, contacted a resident and told them their Geek Squad account was delinquent. They obtained access to the resident’s account and removed funds without authorization.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 25, a resident of the 16000 block of Scorpion Drive reported that an unknown person(s) damaged their vehicle by cutting a radiator hose and stole their gas cap.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the 16000 block of Monterey Drive, subjects were found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle. One of the subjects had several outstanding warrants and was a suspect in another case. The subject was taken to jail.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway where there was a two-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed the at-fault party failed to stop for a red traffic signal, causing the collision. One vehicle rolled onto its top. None of the involved parties reported life-threatening injuries.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 25, a business in the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue reported that a subject pushed one of their employees. It was reported the subject appeared to be intoxicated. The subject was asked to leave the business and ultimately was escorted out of the establishment. Once outside, the subject pushed one of the staff members and another patron.