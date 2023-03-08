The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 23, through Wednesday, March 1.
*On Thursday, Feb. 23, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was criminally cited when it was discovered that they were driving with a suspended driver’s license.
*On Thursday, Feb. 23, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported an unidentified suspect caused approximately $700 in damages to several signs and an information kiosk at Fountain Park.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 23, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at 136th Street. The driver was arrested when it was discovered they had an active warrant for their arrest.
*On Thursday, Feb. 23, deputies responded to La Montana Drive and Palisades Boulevard. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the other.
*On Thursday, Feb. 23, deputies responded to Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver, blinded by the morning sun, failed to yield from a private drive and collided with the other.
*On Friday, Feb. 24, deputies responded to Cerro Alto Drive and Golden Eagle Boulevard. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver made an unsafe U-turn at the crest of a hill and collided with the other.
*On Friday, Feb. 24, deputies responded to Golden Eagle and Palisades boulevards where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver made an unsafe lane change and collided with the other.
*On Friday, Feb. 24, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards. A motorist was transported to the hospital after they took narcotic medication and fell asleep in their vehicle with their foot on the brake pedal. Due to their level of confusion, they were transported to the hospital for evaluation. DUI charges are pending blood results.
*On Friday, Feb. 24, a resident of the 30000 block of 140th St. reported an unknown suspect(s) used their personal identifying information to open a cell phone account without their authorization.
*On Friday, Feb. 24, deputies were called to Fountain Hills High School where several students were caught using a THC vape pen on campus. Charges were submitted to the juvenile division for prosecutorial review.
*On Saturday, Feb. 25, a resident of the 16000 block of Greenbrier Lane reported they had rented their property as a vacation rental. In the homeowner’s absence, the renters allegedly stole approximately $4,500 worth of items from within the home. The renters also charged back their original rental fee using what is believed to be a stolen credit card.
*On Saturday, Feb. 25, a resident of the 14000 block of Kings Way reported that a renter was setting off firecrackers periodically at night. Deputies contacted the resident and warned him about the act.
*On Saturday, Feb. 25, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported a barking dog via the MCSO Tip Line. After investigation, it was determined that the dog barking issue was rectified. The complainant did not want any further action taken.
*On Saturday, Feb. 25, a resident of the 16000 block of Alamosa Ave. reported an unknown vehicle struck a set of mailboxes then fled the scene without leaving their information.
*On Sunday, Feb. 26, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to yield and collided with the other.
*On Sunday, Feb. 26, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was criminally cited when they were observed driving more than 35 MPH over the posted speed limit.
*On Sunday, Feb. 26, a resident of the 11000 block of Pinto Dr. reported that their ex-boyfriend forcefully entered their home, damaged their property and assaulted them by slapping them on the neck. The complainant was not seriously injured during the attack.
*On Sunday, Feb. 26, a resident turned in an abandoned purse they found at Desert Vista Dog Park at Tower and Tioga drives. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.
*On Sunday, Feb. 28, an unidentified person donated several bags of ammunition to a local business in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The ammunition rounds were turned over to MCSO for proper disposal.
*On Monday, Feb. 27, deputies received a report that an unidentified person, presumably from Hawaii, made a harrowing statement toward the Town Mayor via Facebook.
*On Monday, Feb. 27, deputies received a report that a neighbor verbally threatened a town resident and her family. The case is under investigation.
*On Monday, Feb. 27, deputies received a report from a resident that their sister picked up their prescription medication without their consent.
*On Monday, Feb. 27, at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards deputies cited a town resident for extreme DUI when their blood results returned with an alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit.
*On Monday, Feb. 27, deputies made a traffic stop on a speeding motorist at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Ocotillo Drive. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver was never issued a driver’s license. The driver’s vehicle was impounded as a result.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 28, a resident of the 16000 block of Westwind Court reported that an unknown suspect attempted obtaining a credit card using the resident’s identity. The bank was notified and the transaction was cancelled.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 28, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported an unidentified suspect stole several high-end glasses from a local business. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. The case is under investigation.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 28, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Summit Springs Rd. where it was reported that an unidentified suspect(s) burglarized a new development when they unlawfully entered the property and attempted to steal a gas range stove.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 28, deputies responded to Fountain Hills High School when a student was found in possession of a nicotine vape device and marijuana paraphernalia. Charges were submitted to the juvenile division for prosecutorial review.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 28, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. Town Staff reported that an unidentified male subject was jumping into Fountain Lake against staff wishes, to retrieve disc golf discs.
*On Wednesday, March 1, a resident of the 17000 block of La Pasada Dr. reported that an unknown suspect was using the resident’s identity to apply for a credit card. The bank was contacted, and the application was cancelled.
*On Wednesday, March 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive. A driver was criminally cited when it was discovered they were driving with a suspended driver’s license.
*On Wednesday, March 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was criminally cited when it was discovered they were driving with a suspended driver’s license.