The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Dec. 8, through Wednesday, Dec. 14.
*On Thursday, Dec. 8, a driver was criminally cited for driving more than 25 MPH over the posted speed limit on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Bainbridge Avenue.
*On Thursday, Dec. 8, a resident of the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole three boxes of clothing and Christmas decorations that were scheduled to go to a veterans charity organization.
*On Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that three juveniles grabbed merchandise from a local store and left without paying for the items. The parents of the juveniles returned some of the items the following day. Charges were submitted for shoplifting on all three juveniles.
*On Friday, Dec. 9, a resident of the 16000 block of Keota Dr. reported that a company he was working with defrauded him when they cashed two checks for twice the balance of the amount owed. The company owner later returned the money for the first check.
*On Friday, Feb. 9, a resident of the 16900 block of Palisades Blvd. reported his ex-girlfriend violated his protection order when she continuously contacted him at their child’s school. The ex-girlfriend was later arrested for violating the court order.
*On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Tower Dr. where a town resident reported they left their dog leash on a fence while playing with their dog at the Desert Vista Dog Park. An unknown person stole the dog leash while the owner was playing with their dog.
*On Sunday, Dec. 11, a resident of the 14000 block of Kendall Dr. reported they had ordered two mattresses for delivery to her home. The mattresses were reportedly delivered by the company and the resident alleges that the mattresses were stolen after the delivery.
*On Sunday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Parkview Ave. where a patron at a bar alleged that his phone was stolen. He pinged the location of the phone back to an address in Fountain Hills. Deputies contacted the homeowners and retrieved the phone. The homeowners simply picked up the wrong phone.
*On Sunday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported by Town staff that several juveniles damaged a sliding pole which was attached to equipment at Fountain Park.
*On Monday, Dec. 12, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Agate Knoll Place. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they drove into the front yard of a residence. The driver said they were reaching for their purse when they overcorrected the steering wheel.
*On Monday, Dec. 12, a resident of the 16000 block of Glenview Place reported that an unknown suspect(s) used their identity to apply for two credit cards in Florida. The bank cards now have an outstanding balance of $14,000.
*On Monday, Dec. 12, deputies responded to the 16300 block of McDowell Mountain Park Dr. An unknown suspect crashed into the exit gate at the McDowell Mountain Park and fled the scene without leaving their information.
*On Monday, Dec. 12, a resident of the 15000 block of Melanie Dr. reported that a company took a $6,000 deposit to install window shutters. Although the victim is in constant communication with the company, they have failed to provide or install the shutters for about a year.
*On Monday, Dec. 12, deputies responded to the 17500 block of Catawba Place where a lead operator with the Fountain Hills Sanitary District reported that an unknown person spray-painted graffiti on the exterior wall of their building.
*On Monday, Dec. 12, a resident of the 16000 block of Ridgestone Dr. reported that unknown suspect(s), without permission, used their credit card information to purchase three rifle scopes throughout Maricopa County.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards where two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision. One driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic when they exited from a private drive.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to the 13400 block of La Montana Dr. It was reported that the driver of a white pickup truck, while backing up, collided with a Chrysler Pacifica at a nearby restaurant and fled the scene without providing their information.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Beeline Highway (SR87). A driver was found sleeping behind the steering wheel in their vehicle while stopped at a traffic light. After further investigation, it was determined the driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested on possible charges of DUI.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to the 17400 block of Brushy Mountain Ct. where it was reported that an unknown suspect(s) burglarized a home under construction when they damaged the handle of an electrical panel and stole a lockbox.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 14, a resident of the 16300 block of Arrow Dr. reported that an unknown person(s) entered their unlocked garage and stole a set of power tools valued at approximately $275.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Olympic Way where two family members were bitten when they attempted to separate their Pitbull dogs that were fighting each other. Animal Control was contacted to investigate the dogs.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd. A former Fountain Hills High School teacher reported that two plaques, issued to her by her alma mater, were stolen from her classroom.