The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 9, through Wednesday, March 15.
Thursday, March 9
*A resident of the 17000 block of De Anza Dr. reported an unknown suspect used their Social Security number for unknown means. The town resident learned of this incident while they were filing their taxes.
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd., where it was reported that a female suspect, without permission, spray-painted a wall allegedly to raise awareness for cancer. During the contact, deputies discovered the suspect had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and booked into jail.
*Deputies arrested a male subject for a drug related felony warrant in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. He was booked into jail.
Friday, March 10
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane. The driver was criminally cited when they were observed driving more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was pulled over for driving above the speed limit. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered the driver was never issued a driver license. The driver was cited and their vehicle was impounded.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Kim Dr. reported that over the past four months, an unknown suspect used their identity to open several accounts with different businesses. The fraud departments in each of the businesses were notified, and the resident has not lost any money.
*Deputies received a report that a citizen sent threatening letters to a Fountain Hills Town Council member and made disparaging remarks on Facebook about them.
Saturday, March 11
*Deputies responded to the 28000 block of 154th Way where a medical patient reported to hospital staff that they were assaulted by their mother. The patient sustained minor injuries and did not wish to aid in prosecution.
Sunday, March 12
*Deputies responded to the 26000 block of 169th St. where a resident reported that their boyfriend violated a protection order when they showed up to their house, destroyed their phone, and assaulted them multiple times. The ex-boyfriend is currently outstanding.
Monday, March 13
*Deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver made an improper turn onto Shea and collided with the other.
*Deputies responded along with the Fire Department to Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. An elderly female was transported to a local hospital with a possible head injury when she was struck by a vehicle that was entering the roadway from a private lot.
*Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Miramonte Way where it was reported that an unidentified vehicle collided with a parked sedan and fled the scene without the driver leaving their information.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Arroyo Vista. A driver was criminally cited when they were observed driving more than 35 miles over the posted speed limit.
Tuesday, March 14
*Deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross the road at this intersection. The pedestrian sustained a fractured rib from the collision.
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported that an unoccupied vehicle on a conveyer belt at a car wash collided with another vehicle that was parked near the car wash exit. After the collision, the other vehicle left the scene without providing any information.
*The owner of a home in the 15000 block of Rocky Mountain Place reported that an unknown suspect listed her home for sale on Zillow without her permission.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Glenpoint Dr. reported an unknown suspect used their Social Security number to file a federal tax return.
Wednesday, March 15
*Deputies responded to a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unidentified person concealed items from the business and left without paying.
