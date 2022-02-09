Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 27, through Wednesday, Feb. 2.
*On Thursday, Jan. 27, a resident of the 13600 block of Hamilton Drive reported an attempted fraud. The complainant alleged she received a phone call from a person claiming to be with PayPal who told her she was getting a refund and directed her to go to a website. The complainant stated when she was on the computer, it appeared someone had remoted into her computer, and she observed her computer camera activate. The complainant quickly shut down her computer and did not sustain any financial loss.
*On Thursday, Jan. 27, a resident of the 14800 block of Greenhurst Drive reported criminal damage to a vacant home. An unknown suspect turned on the water faucets inside the home and damaged furniture in the home.
*On Thursday, Jan. 27, deputies responded to the area of Trevino Drive and Appian Way for a criminal damage report. Town staff reported tires being slashed on a speed monitoring trailer while it was parked at this location.
*On Thursday, Jan. 27, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Colony Drive for a reported two-vehicle, non-injury collision. One vehicle rear-ended the other vehicle. One driver stated the sun’s glare inhibited his vision and he did not see the other vehicle.
*On Thursday, Jan. 27, deputies made contact with a male subject near Saguaro Boulevard and Colony Drive and the subject was arrested on outstanding warrants during the investigation of a traffic collision.
*On Friday, Jan. 28, a resident of the 16400 block of Boulder Drive reported an attempted fraud incident. The victim received an email from a person claiming to be a representative from Paypal and requested he call them. When he called them, he was asked what institution he banks with and was then told a large amount of money was taken from his account. He was then provided with instructions to withdraw a large sum of money from his bank account and purchase gift cards to help him get his money back. The victim also mentioned that a person was able to remotely gain access to his computer while he was on the phone, and he quickly shut off his computer and did not sustain a financial loss.
*On Friday, Jan. 28, deputies investigated a theft of a flatbed trailer that was stolen from a business parking lot in the 9600 block of Monterey Drive.
*On Saturday, Jan. 29, deputies arrested a male subject for aggravated assault on a peace officer after he shoved a deputy in the 15000 block of Desert Willow Drive. The deputy was attempting to clear the scene for fire personnel to provide medical aid to a subject.
*On Saturday, Jan. 29, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Thistle Drive where there was a two-vehicle, non-injury collision. A driver alleged the other driver cut them off and began to drive aggressively, resulting in the vehicle striking the median.
*On Sunday, Jan. 30, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported burglary from a vehicle. A purse was stolen from a parked vehicle with the windows partially down.
*On Sunday, Jan. 30, deputies received a report from the 15900 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. Deputies investigated a report of criminal damage to the Golden Eagle Park men’s restroom in which mirrors and glass blocks were broken.
*On Monday, Jan. 31, deputies investigated a report of a stolen dump trailer from the commercial parking lot of the business in the 9600 block of Monterey Drive.
*On Monday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to Powderhorn and Leo drives to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision. One vehicle was changing lanes and struck the vehicle already occupying the lane.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported identity theft incident. A bank contacted MCSO to inform them of a person attempting to pass as an account holder with a driver license and bank card of the victim and trying to withdraw a large sum of money. The victim was contacted and learned that the suspect had already been successful in withdrawing large sums of money from her accounts at other branches in the Valley.