The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug. 11, through Wednesday, Aug. 17.
*On Thursday, Aug. 11, deputies received a report that a vape device believed to contain THC oil was found in the boys’ bathroom inside Fountain Hills High School.
*On Thursday, Aug. 11, deputies made a traffic stop at Gunsight and La Montana drives. A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license plate.
*On Thursday, Aug. 11, a victim reported the plastic cover for the front grill of his vehicle had been stolen while the vehicle was in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains.
*On Thursday, Aug. 11, deputies received a complaint from a man who reported his business partner is possibly using company money for personal reasons illegally. This case is ongoing.
*On Friday, Aug. 12, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Cactus Wren Court for a reported collision. One vehicle had backed into a parked vehicle which was legally parked on the roadway. No injuries were reported.
*On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies made a traffic stop near Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. The driver was cited for displaying a suspended license plate.
*On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Gunsight Drive for a reported collision. Vehicle one pulled out from a private drive in front of vehicle two without yielding to oncoming traffic, causing the collision. Minor injuries were reported.
*On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 16000 block of Arroyo Vista Dr. The driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a mailbox on private property, destroying it.
*On Sunday, Aug. 14, deputies made contact with an individual in the 10000 block of Indian Wells Dr. The suspect was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
*On Monday, Aug. 15, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at Mile Marker 2. The driver was cited for criminal speed (76MPH in a 45MPH zone).
*On Monday, Aug. 15, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Dickens Ct. A suspect was located and arrested for a felony warrant and for other felony charges.
*On Monday, Aug. 15, deputies received a report from an anonymous caller that a suspicious person was making statements he was going to hurt other people. Due to not enough evidence of credible threats no charges were filed against the subject.
*On Monday, Aug. 15, a juvenile was cited in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. after they were found to be in possession of multiple marijuana oil cartridges.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 16, deputies made a traffic stop at Palisades Boulevard and Lost Hills Drive. The driver was cited for criminal speed (72MPH in a 45MPH zone).
*On Tuesday, Aug. 16, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at and Colony Drive. The driver was arrested for felony warrants as well as other charges.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 17, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Fayette Drive. The driver was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 17, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where a suspect was cited and released for disorderly conduct after he allegedly made threats against another person.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 17, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (80MPH in a 50MPH zone).
*On Wednesday, Aug. 17, deputies made a traffic stop near Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. The driver was cited for having Michigan suspended license plates.