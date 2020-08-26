Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills reports receiving seven complaints over the past week regarding potential identity theft in which the victim received word on unemployment benefits they had not applied for.
Capt. Larry Kratzer, MCSO commander for Fountain Hills, stated this is a nationwide problem being investigated by federal agencies.
Information regarding these incidents are within this report and are consistent with the dates they were reported.
*On Thursday, Aug. 13, a deputy stopped a motorist for speeding on Shea Blvd. near FireRock Country Club Drive. It was alleged that the driver was impaired by alcohol and a DUI investigation was conducted and the driver charged with DUI.
*On Thursday, Aug. 13, a resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner alleged that her estranged boyfriend took her vehicle without her permission. The suspect in this case had been arrested a couple of hours prior to the victim reporting the car stolen for a DUI and the vehicle had already been impounded by deputies.
*On Thursday, Aug. 13, deputies received a criminal damage report in the 16500 block of Laser Drive. A representative from a business reported that an unknown suspect ripped the door off the street side mailbox and possibly stole any mail that was in the mailbox.
*On Friday, Aug. 14, a resident of the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a criminal damage incident in which a tenant of the complex found a multi-unit mailbox cluster damaged. It appeared an unknown suspect attempted to pry open the mailbox and it was not immediately determined whether any mail was stolen.
*On Friday, Aug. 14, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where there was a report of an assault that occurred when a suspect entered a store and punched an employee over a personal issue the two had. The victim did not want to aid in the prosecution.
*On Friday, Aug. 14, a deputy stopped a motorist for an equipment violation on Saguaro Blvd. near Ledferd Lane. The deputy determined the driver had never been issued a driver’s license out of any jurisdiction. The vehicle was towed on a 30-day impound pursuant to state law.
*On Saturday, Aug. 15, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at La Montana and Hamilton drives. One driver began to enter the roadway from a private drive and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle. There were no injuries.
*On Saturday, Aug. 15, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and Technology Drive for a two-vehicle, non-injury traffic accident in which one driver proceeded to make a right turn on red, but failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and the two vehicles collided.
*On Saturday, Aug. 15, a resident of the 10800 block of Buffalo Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which a home was egged twice in less than a two-hour period.
*On Sunday, Aug. 16, a deputy made a traffic stop for speeding on Fountain Hills Blvd. at Crystal Ridge Drive. The driver was allegedly traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, proof of insurance or registration and was issued a citation for the offenses including criminal speeding.
*On Sunday, Aug. 16, deputies received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains. A disabled vehicle parked on the street had its window smashed and items stolen from inside the vehicle. The victim also found that the suspect left drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
*On Monday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 14100 block of Honeysuckle Drive reported an incident of identity theft in which the victim reported recently receiving a letter from the Arizona Dept. of Economic Security regarding unemployment benefits, and then shortly after she received a bank debit card with unemployment benefits loaded onto the card. The victim did not apply for the benefits and did not know who would have done so in her name.
*On Monday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported an incident of identity theft in which the victim discovered that an unknown person used her personal information to open a fraudulent cell phone account. This was discovered when the victim was applying for a home mortgage.
*On Monday, Aug. 17, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported theft at a store. An employee was observed stealing items from the store while working. The employee admitted to the shoplifting and was charged with the offense and formally trespassed from the business.
*On Monday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 16400 block of Silver Hawk Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim received unemployment benefits from the state of Arizona, but she had never applied for benefits. AZ DES informed her an unknown person applied for the benefits using her personal information in March.
*On Monday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 15900 block of Tombstone Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim received unemployment benefits from the state of Arizona but stated he had never applied for benefits.
* On Monday, Aug. 17, a deputy observed a vehicle stuck in the landscape of a residence at Fountain Hills Blvd. and Sherwood Drive. The driver was actively trying to get the vehicle unstuck by revving the engine and spinning the wheels. The deputy contacted the driver and determined the driver to possibly be impaired by alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted which determined the driver had a BAC of .300. The driver was charged with DUI and the vehicle was towed.
*On Monday, Aug. 17, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where they took a theft report in which a female subject was observed taking several tools from a tool bag in front of the business. The victim did not wish to prosecute.
*On Monday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 16300 block of Chiquita Drive reported a burglary in which an unknown suspect entered an unlocked garage and stole a bicycle.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 18, deputies received a report of a criminal damage incident in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. An unknown suspect broke the window of the victim’s vehicle with a large rock. Nothing was taken from the vehicle and the victim had no idea why someone would have done this.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 18, deputies took a report of a neighbor issue in the 14400 block of Fairlynn Drive. One neighbor alleged that the other neighbor drained his pool, which caused the water and debris to run into their pool and damage their pump.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 18, a resident of the 13800 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported an identity theft incident in which the victim received unemployment benefits from the state of Arizona but had never applied for benefits.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 18, a resident of the 15200 block of Zapata Drive reported credit card fraud in which the victim was alerted of an unauthorized charge on his credit card in the amount of $1,500. The victim did not make the purchase and contacted the credit card company to let them know it was a fraudulent charge.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a resident of the 13200 block of Mountainside Drive reported a fraud in which the victim applied for an online loan. The lender placed two electronic checks into her account and then later removed the funds. When the victim inquired with her bank about the withdrawal, she was informed the activity was fraudulent with the suspect being based out of India.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a resident of the 9200 block of Broken Bow reported an identity theft in which the victim learned that an unknown suspect applied for unemployment benefits out of Pennsylvania using his name and personal information.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 19, deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 14200 block of Oakwood Lane. A woman allegedly struck another woman in the face over a dispute. During the investigation, it was determined one of the subjects had an outstanding arrest warrant and was booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a resident of the 14800 block of Cerro Alto Drive reported an identity theft incident in which the victim learned that an unknown suspect applied for unemployment benefits out of Pennsylvania using his name and personal information.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a deputy stopped a motorist at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards for an equipment violation. During the investigation, the deputy determined the driver had never been issued a driver’s license out of any jurisdiction. The driver was issued a citation and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days, pursuant to state law.