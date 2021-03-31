Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, March 18, through Wednesday, March 25.
*On Thursday, March 18, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd., where a subject was arrested after refusing to leave the premises. The subject was asked several times.
*On Thursday, March 18, a resident of the 12000 block of Mimosa Drive reported an unknown person(s) “hacked” into their electronic files and was using their personal information.
*On Wednesday, March 18, a resident of the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane. Reported an unknown person(s) “keyed” their vehicle causing damage to the exterior of the vehicle.
*On Wednesday, March 18, a deputy made a stop for a traffic violation in the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Malta Drive. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant.
*On Wednesday, March 18, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported a subject went into the business and left without paying for merchandise.
*On Wednesday, March 18, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported vehicle collision. A driver slowed in the roadway for another vehicle and was struck by the vehicle behind them.
*On Friday, March 19, an employee of a local business received threatening messages. The subject making the threats was a customer’s family member.
*On Friday, March 19, deputies responded to the intersection of Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd., where there was a vehicle collision. A vehicle was struck while making a left-hand turn from Saguaro Blvd. onto Avenue of the Fountains.
*On Saturday, March 20, deputies received a report of residents involved in a domestic altercation which turned physical. One of the parties involved in the altercation was arrested and booked into jail. The other party sustained, at the time, non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Saturday, March 20, deputies responded to the intersection of Gunsight Drive and Saguaro Blvd. for a reported vehicle collision. A driver failed to yield for oncoming traffic. No injuries were reported at the time of the collision.
*On Saturday, March 20, a deputy responding to a call related to controlling animals in the 16000 block of Saguaro Blvd. They discovered a subject had an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Sunday, March 21, deputies were called to the area of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards, where two subjects were involved in a vehicle collision on private property. A vehicle was struck while backing out of a parking space.
*On Sunday, March 21, deputies responded when residents became involved in a domestic altercation which turned physical. During the altercation, property was damaged.
*On Sunday, March 21, deputies responded to the intersection of Sunridge Drive and Golden Eagle Blvd. for a report of a single-vehicle collision. A driver fell asleep and went off the roadway. The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that were, at the time, non-life-threatening.
*On Monday, March 22, a business owner in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported the theft of outdoor furniture stolen from a patio area. The suspects involved in this theft are still outstanding.
*On Monday, March 22, a resident of the 13000 block of Cliff Top Drive reported an unknown person(s) used a juvenile’s personal information for tax purposes.
*On Monday, March 22, deputies responded to the intersection of La Montana Drive and Saguaro Blvd. for a vehicle collision. A driver made a left-hand turn from La Montana onto Saguaro without yielding for oncoming traffic.
*On Monday, March 22, deputies responded to a reported domestic altercation which turned physical. One of the parties involved in the altercation was arrested and booked into jail. The other party sustained, at the time, non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Monday, March 22, a cellular phone was found in a Town Hall lockbox.
*On Wednesday, March 24, deputies responded to the intersection of Fountain Hills and Shea boulevards for a vehicle collision. A motorist was stopped at the intersection for a red traffic signal when their vehicle was struck in the rear by another motorist. No injuries were reported.
*On Wednesday, March 24, deputies received a report that a subject threatened a resident at the Desert Vista Park by displaying what was later determined to be a BB gun. The subject was located and arrested for the incident.