Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Sept. 30, through Wednesday, Oct. 6.
*On Friday, Oct. 1, a resident of the 17000 block of Kirk Lane reported an unknown person(s) posing as a PayPal representative solicited personal information and elicited money from them.
*On Friday, Oct. 1, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Boulevard reported suspicious activity. They had an item for sale, and someone sent them a check for over the amount, stating the extra money was for shipping. This is a very common scam, as the checks are fraudulent.
*On Saturday, Oct. 2, there was a single-vehicle collision in the 16000 block of Trevino Drive. A motorist reported that a javelina ran out in front of their vehicle, causing them to swerve off the roadway and into a residence’s front yard.
*On Sunday, Oct. 3, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Boulevard and Center Lane for a reported two-vehicle collision. A motorist failed to stop for a red traffic signal and collided with another vehicle. The collision resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Monday, Oct. 4, a resident of the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Monday, Oct. 4, two residents became involved in a physical altercation. One of the involved parties informed MCSO they were struck in the face. The other party is outstanding.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 5, a resident of the 14000 block of Fairlynn Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to open a line of credit.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 5, a resident of the 14000 block of Desert Willow Drive reported they paid a contractor to perform work. The contractor never performed the work and will not return the resident’s calls.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 5, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where there was a vehicle collision that occurred on private property. A motorist reported a subject backed into their vehicle and then left the scene without providing the required information. The subject who fled the scene was located.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 6, there was a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive. A motorist made a left-hand turn from Mountainside Drive to Palisades Boulevard and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. After the collision, the at-fault driver left the scene. The subject who fled the scene was located.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 6, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Boulevard where there was a private property vehicle collision. A motorist reported a subject backed into their parked vehicle and fled the scene without providing the required information. The vehicle that fled was described as a silver Nissan Rogue.