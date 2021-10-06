Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Sept. 23, through Wednesday, Sept. 29.
*On Thursday, Sept. 23, a resident of the 13000 block of Pueblo Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information in an attempt to open a credit card account.
*On Friday, Sept. 24, a resident of the 15000 block of Sunflower Dr. reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to make unauthorized online purchases.
*On Friday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and Monterey Drive where there was a two-vehicle collision. The vehicles collided as one of the motorists made a left-hand turn out of a retail establishment and failed to yield for oncoming traffic.
*On Friday, Sept. 24, a resident of the 15000 block of Jojoba Ln. reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information in an attempt to open a line of credit.
*On Friday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Ivory Drive and El Pueblo Boulevard where a resident reported that they had been assaulted by three subjects.
*On Friday, Sept. 24, deputies received a report that a subject went into a local retail business in the 13000 block of N. Fountain Hills Blvd. and removed merchandise without paying for the items. During the investigation, the subject was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs. The subject was ultimately taken to jail.
*On Saturday, Sept. 25, a resident reported that in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd., two subjects approached their vehicle and brandished a firearm. The resident fled the area, but in the process was struck in the face by one of the subjects.
*On Saturday, Sept. 25, a resident of the 15000 block of Ivory Drive reported an unknown person(s) threw a large rock at his residence’s window, causing it to break.
*On Saturday, Sept. 25, deputies received a report that in the 16000 block of N. Shea Blvd., a subject went into a retail business and removed merchandise without paying for the items.
*On Sunday, Sept. 26, a subject was found to be in physical control of a vehicle while impaired in the 15000 block of Zapata Dr.
*On Sunday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive where there was a two-vehicle collision. The vehicles collided as one of the motorists made a left-hand turn out of a local retail establishment and failed to yield for oncoming traffic.
*On Sunday, Sept. 26, it was reported that a subject went into a local retail business in the 13000 block of N. Fountain Hills Blvd. and removed merchandise without paying for the items.
*On Monday, Sept. 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Dr. reported that an unknown person(s) used their personal information to open a line of credit.
*On Monday, Sept. 27, a subject violated a court order by going to a location in the 16000 block of Paul Nordin Pkwy., where they were ordered not to visit.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 28, a subject was found to be in physical control of their vehicle in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. while they were impaired.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 29, a resident of the 16000 block of Aspen Dr. reported that a vehicle struck the mailbox at their residence and then fled the area without leaving the necessary information.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 29, deputies arrested a subject in the 170000 block of Shea Blvd. and took them to jail for an outstanding warrant.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 29, a resident of the 15000 block of Yucca Dr. reported that a person(s) posing as a representative of a financial institution accessed their banking accounts and transferred funds under fraudulent pretenses.