Vehicle burglaries continued to be an issue for Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills during this past week.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, a resident of the 15500 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported two vehicle burglaries that occurred at the same residence.
The victim stated looking out her window late at night and seeing the dome light of the vehicle on and a head moving around inside the vehicle. When she hit the alarm on the car with her key fob, she saw an unknown person run away. The vehicle was left unlocked and nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.
The next morning, the victim found another vehicle belonging to the resident had papers from the glovebox scattered inside the car and it appeared someone had entered this vehicle as well, but nothing was taken. This vehicle was also left unlocked.
MCSO is reminding residents to lock their vehicle and remove any valuables overnight.
*On Thursday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. where they took a report of harassment in which a store employee stated an unknown customer began filming her and making derogatory slurs about the slogan on her face covering.
*On Thursday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Fairfax Drive and while deputies were investigating a report of a neighbor issue, it was determined that one of the parties had three outstanding arrest warrants. The subject was arrested and booked into jail on the charges.
*On Thursday, Sept. 24, a resident of the 14800 block of Grandview Drive reported a theft in which an unknown suspect stole two custom light sconces from the facility.
*On Friday, Sept. 25, a resident of the 13800 block of Sunflower Drive reported their residential mailbox was damaged by a landscaping truck that backed over the mailbox.
*On Friday, Sept. 25, a resident of the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a credit card fraud in which an unknown person fraudulently used a credit card belonging to a business at another business in Surprise, Ariz.
*On Friday, Sept. 25, a resident of the 16200 Block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported an identity theft in which the victim alleged an unknown suspect filed for unemployment benefits using her personal information and then opened a bank account using her information as well, for the unemployment funds to be deposited.
*On Friday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Laser Drive for a reported single vehicle injury motorcycle accident that occurred on a business property. The accident involved a person operating a motorcycle that did not have operational brakes, resulting in the driver striking a large sand pit. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Saturday, Sept. 25, a resident of the 14400 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported damage to a residential mailbox, believed to have been caused by a vehicle hitting it and leaving without notifying the owner or law enforcement. There were no witnesses to the incident.
*On Saturday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where there was a report of criminal damage in which the victims discovered both of their vehicles appeared to have been intentionally “keyed.” One vehicle had a three-foot scratch along the driver side of the vehicle. The victims believed they knew who was responsible for the damage, however the person denied responsibility and no evidence existed to prove the person was involved.
*On Sunday, Sept. 27, deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. A motorist was stopped and issued a citation for criminal speed for traveling 85 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50.
*On Sunday, Sept. 27, a resident of the 9500 block of Solitude Drive reported a theft in which the victim stated an Apple watch left at the residence was missing.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, deputies took a report of criminal damage in which the victim reported an unknown suspect damaged three of his Biden/Harris signs at different locations in town by cutting them into pieces.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, a resident of the 15100 block of Sierra Madre Blvd. reported the theft of her Republic Services trash container from in front of her residence.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, a resident of the 15300 block of Verbena Drive reported an incident of credit card fraud in which the victim stated she was advised by her credit card institution of an $800 fraudulent purchase made online with her card.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, a resident of the 14600 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported the theft of her Republic Services trash can from the front of her residence.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, a resident of the 15400 block of Palomino Blvd. reported identity theft in which the victim discovered an unknown suspect used her personal information to file for unemployment benefits in Arizona. She became aware of this when she received a debit card in the mail with benefits loaded on the card.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 15300 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. to take a report of criminal damage in which a sign for a church stating the churches beliefs was damaged by an unknown suspect.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Tower Drive for a reported aggravated assault in which the victim alleged the suspect brandished a knife after the suspect confronted him for his truck being loud and scaring him. Deputies were able to identify the suspect through the help of the business and spoke to the suspect, who denied having a knife during the altercation. A family member of the suspect stated that they believed he was in the early stages of suffering from a mental health issue and the victim in this case did not desire prosecution for the incident. The business requested that the suspect be trespassed from the property.
*On Monday, Sept. 28, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards for a two-vehicle, non-injury traffic collision in which a vehicle making a legal right hand turn on a green arrow from Palisades onto Shea struck a vehicle traveling west on Shea who had run the red light. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light indicated the sun was in her eyes and she did not observe the red light. She was issued a citation for the red-light violation.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 29, a resident of the 11600 block of Warbler Way reported a possible trespassing in which the homeowner lives out of state and believes people are coming into his backyard and swimming in his pool while he is away. He believes this due to the fact that the pool cleaning company has found the pool vacuum and other items removed from the pool on several occasions.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 29, a resident of the 15200 block of Sunburst Drive reported a suspicious circumstance in which the resident received a letter with his address, but in the name of a person he did not know. The letter contained a debit card with unemployment benefits loaded onto it.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 30, a resident of the 15100 block of Ivory Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim stated he received a letter from the AZDES with a pre-loaded debit card containing unemployment benefits. The victim stated he did not know why he received this as he never requested unemployment benefits.