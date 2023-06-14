The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 1, through Wednesday, June 7.
Thursday, June 1
*A resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Dr. reported that an unknown suspect used the resident’s credit card to place an online order for $300 without the owner’s permission.
*A resident of the 16300 block of Arrow Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) entered the resident’s vehicle and stole a cup containing $40 in coins. The vehicle was accidentally left unlocked.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported three unidentified males stole approximately $1,400 in merchandise from a local business.
Friday, June 2
*Deputies responded to the 17062 block of Rand Dr. Deputies were called to investigate a domestic violence incident where one person alleged that the other person pushed them and grabbed them by the neck.
*Deputies responded to the 16700 block of Parkview Ave. where a town resident reported they had money stolen from their purse while they were getting serviced at a local business.
Saturday, June 3
*Deputies responded to Venture Court and Arista Lane where a driver was involved in a two-vehicle non-injury collision when they backed into a parked vehicle. The driver notified the owners of the parked vehicle of the accident.
*Deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Sun Vista Drive. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they collided with the curb while distracted by a device in their vehicle.
*A resident of the 16400 block of Segundo Dr. reported that their protection order was being violated by a person they were previously in a relationship with.
*Deputies responded to the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect broke the passenger’s window and unlawfully entered a vehicle where approximately $2,700 worth of property was stolen.
*Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Melanie Dr. where they investigated a domestic violence incident where it was alleged the suspect threw several bottles of wine on the floor and assaulted their significant other.
Sunday, June 4
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and SR87 to investigate an incident of littering where an unidentified suspect abandoned a large quantity of furniture on the side of the road.
*A resident of the 14600 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported an unknown suspect caused approximately $35 in damage to a fence when they attempted to burglarize a home.
*Deputies responded to the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported an unknown suspect scratched the paint and shattered the windshield of a vehicle while it was parked at a local business.
*Deputies responded to the 14400 block of Boxwood Ln. where a couple reported a neighbor threw rocks and threatened them with a knife following a verbal argument.
Monday, June 5
*Deputies responded to the 14600 block of El Pueblo Blvd. where it was reported an unknown person burglarized a deceased person’s home and stole unidentified items from the garage.
*A resident of the 14400 block of Sherwood Dr. reported a male subject attempted to break into a vehicle near this location. The subject was deterred when the motion sensor lights activated.
*A resident of the 15500 block of Chicory Dr. reported they were scammed out of approximately $4,000 when they bought gift cards and gave the numbers to an unknown person online.
*Deputies responded to the 14400 block of Sherwood Dr. where a male subject was captured on surveillance camera attempting to open the vehicle door near this location. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, June 6
*Deputies responded to Saguaro and Grande boulevards where a motorist and a bicyclist were involved in a minor-injury collision when the driver turned and collided with the bicyclist, who was lawfully in the roadway.
*Deputies responded to the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. where Town parks staff reported unknown suspects caused minor damage to playground equipment when they lit and set off fireworks.
*A resident of the 15500 block of Sycamore Dr. reported an unknown suspect entered a resident’s vehicle and stole their garage door opener. The resident believed they left their car door unlocked.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Glenpoint Dr. reported an unknown suspect entered their vehicle and stole two garage door openers.
*A resident of the 15200 block of Maple Dr. reported their vehicle was stolen by a family member.
*A resident of the 16200 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown suspect attempted to defraud them by asking them to withdraw money for a cryptocurrency account. When the resident attempted to withdraw the money, they were notified by the banker that it was a scam. No monies were exchanged.
Wednesday, June 7
*A resident of the 15200 block of Maple Dr. reported they were held at gunpoint by a former friend, then were forced to drive around to different cities to buy drugs for the assailant.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Grande Boulevard at Arrowweed Drive. The driver was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver’s license plate was suspended. The driver was cited and the license plate was seized.
*A resident of the 17000 block of La Montana Dr. reported an unknown suspect used the resident’s identifying information to open credit cards without their authorization.
*Deputies responded to the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a male subject was trespassed from a local business after the business owners reported the subject was smoking drugs in the bathroom.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at 136th Street. The motorist was pulled over for speeding and during the traffic investigation, it was discovered the driver had two warrants for their arrest. The driver was arrested and their vehicle was impounded