The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 30, through Wednesday, July 6.
*On Thursday, June 30, a resident of the 17000 block of La Pasada Dr. reported being defrauded out of $70,000 after she received a notification on her computer, allegedly from Microsoft, informing her that her computer was hacked.
*On Thursday, June 30, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where an unknown suspect(s) collided with a vehicle belonging to a town resident and fled the scene.
*On Friday, July 1, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Technology Drive where a Dodge truck with an attached trailer was involved in a single-vehicle collision when it swerved to avoid another truck that abruptly stopped in the roadway. There were no injuries reported.
*On Friday, July 1, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards where a male juvenile was found unconscious in the passenger seat of his vehicle. The keys were removed, and the ignition was shut off prior to law enforcement contact. The juvenile was transported for medical evaluation.
*On Friday, July 1, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains for a single-vehicle rollover collision. The driver was arrested for DUI. The driver was uninjured, but the passenger sustained injuries and was transported for medical treatment.
*Friday, July 1, deputies responded to a complaint in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where an unknown suspect(s) tagged several businesses with politically motivated signs. The signs were placed using water soluble glue and were removed without incident or damage.
*On Friday, July 1, a resident of the 15000 block of Scorpion Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used their credit card information to order two Apple iPads. The early discovery prevented any monetary losses.
*On Friday, July 1, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Kingstree Blvd. where it was reported an unknown suspect(s) burglarized a home by breaking a window and rummaging through the items inside. No items were stolen. Fingerprints were lifted and are being examined to identify the suspect.
*On Friday, July 1, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Kingstree Blvd. where an unknown suspect(s) burglarized a home by breaking a window and by causing damage to the exterior stucco of the home. The suspect(s) also stole custom jewelry valued at approximately $50.
*On Saturday, July 2, a resident of the 16000 block of Tumbleweed Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti on the backyard wall of their residence.
*On Saturday, July 2, a man was arrested in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. after it was reported that he struck his girlfriend and damaged her belongings following a verbal argument. The girlfriend sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
*On Saturday, July 2, a Fountain Hills resident driving an Uber reported they were assaulted by a female customer near the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation. The driver sustained minor injuries.
*On Sunday, July 3, a resident of the 14000 block of Springmont Dr. reported that checking her credit report, she discovered that an unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used her Social security number to open a Verizon Wireless account. The account is currently in collections.
*On Monday, July 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Tumbleweed Dr. where an unknown suspect(s) criminally damaged a home by breaking several windows and punching holes in the interior walls.
*On Monday, July 4, a resident of the 15000 block of Cervantes Court reported an unknown person made harassing statements to a couple as they attempted to exit their driveway.
*On Tuesday, July 5, a resident of the 10000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported they sent $2,750 to a subject who represented themselves as the property manager for a condominium complex near this location. It was later found the subject fraudulently took the money, as they were not affiliated with the complex.
*On Tuesday, July 5, a resident of the 11000 block of Cameron Court reported an unknown suspect attempt to solicit money from her by claiming to be from UPS. The suspect demanded additional monies before delivering her ordered package. The resident did not pay, and the package was still delivered on time.
*On Tuesday, July 5, a reported runaway juvenile was found at the Four Peaks Parks with an adult male. Both subjects were arrested and cited for lying about their identity during the investigation.
*On Wednesday, July 6, a Fort McDowell resident reported their cell phone, valued at $600, was stolen from their pickup truck which was parked near Calle Del Prado and Del Cambre Avenue in Fountain Hills.
*On Wednesday, July 6, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Monterey Drive and the driver was criminally cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license and for speeding near this location.
*On Wednesday, July 6, deputies responded to the 16000 Block of Laser Dr. where it was reported an unknown suspect(s) criminally damaged the front of a vehicle belonging to a town resident. The victim did not wish to prosecute the case.
*On Wednesday, July 6, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Windchime Drive where a reported missing senior with dementia was found walking away from her care facility near this location.