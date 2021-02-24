Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported responding to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 17.
*On Thursday, Feb. 11, deputies responded to the area of Shea Blvd. and Monterey Drive for a reported vehicle collision which resulted in one of the drivers sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed the at-fault party failed to yield for oncoming traffic.
*On Thursday, Feb. 11, personnel at a local business in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. found a wallet and turned it over to MCSO.
*On Thursday, Feb. 11, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Ashbrook Drive where it was reported that a male subject crashed his vehicle into the yard at a residence and fled the scene. The incident is still under investigation.
*On Friday, Feb. 12, personnel at a business in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. found a purse and turned the purse over to MCSO.
*On Friday, Feb. 12, personnel at a business in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. requested a subject be trespassed due to their rude behavior toward other customers.
*On Friday, Feb. 12, a resident of the 17000 block of Rosita Drive reported receiving several suspicious emails from an unknown sender and notifications that background checks were being performed on them.
*On Friday, Feb. 12, deputies responded to the 9000 block of Azure Court for a report of a physical altercation. One of the parties was injured during the altercation and the other has charges pending.
*On Saturday, Feb. 13, a resident of the 14000 block of Del Cambre Avenue reported that an unknown male driver tried to hit them with his motor vehicle.
*On Saturday, Feb. 13, a resident in the area of Greystone and Sycamore drives found a set of keys and turned them over to MCSO.
*On Sunday, Feb. 14, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Teller Drive where a subject set off a resident’s home alarm system. The subject was a family member who did not have permission to be at the home. At the request of the homeowner, MCSO trespassed the subject from the location.
*On Monday, Feb. 15, deputies received a report that an unknown person(s) entered a business in the 12000 block of Colony Drive and damaged several storage units.
*On Monday, Feb. 15, a resident of the 9000 block of Fireridge Trail reported that an unknown person(s) used their personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Monday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to an El Lago Blvd. address for a report of an incorrigible juvenile. Deputies were able to deescalate the situation without incident.
*On Monday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Sterling Way in reference to a noise complaint. It was discovered juveniles were upset about what was being served for dinner.
*On Monday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane for a reported domestic dispute. The deputies learned the altercation was verbal.
*On Monday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Alamosa Avenue where several residents reported a loud noise which sounded like gunshots or fireworks. Deputies checked the area and could not locate the source of the noise.
*On Monday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where two residents became involved in an altercation over a parking spot.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 16, deputies responded to the 10000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown person(s) defaced property of a local church by applying spray paint to it.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 16, a resident of the 13000 block of Panorama Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 16, a resident of the 15000 block of Boulder Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to set up a cellular phone account.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 16, deputies responded to Four Peaks Park where residents witnessed two juveniles deface the park’s restroom, which resulted in about $150 in damage. The case is pending surveillance footage.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 17, an unknown person(s) left what appeared to be a youth’s bicycle in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office on Avenue of the Fountains.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 17, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole their security camera.