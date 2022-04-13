Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 31, through Wednesday, April 6.
*On Thursday, March 31, a pickup truck was found on fire in a parking lot in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. It was determined that the fire was mechanical/accidental.
*On Thursday, March 31, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Grande Blvd., where it was reported that two subjects got into a verbal argument during a road rage incident. No charges were filed.
*On Friday, April 1, a woman in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported her purse was stolen by an unknown suspect. The value of the items taken is approximately $280.
*On Friday, April 1, deputies were called to the area of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. A subject reported being in a fight but gave limited information to law enforcement officers. There is no information on the other subject involved in fight. Subject had minor injuries.
*On Friday, April 1, a resident of the 14000 block of Sussex Place reported an unknown suspect used his personal information to open a phone account. No suspect information.
*On Friday, April 1, a resident of the 16000 block of Lost Arrow Drive reported someone used her personal information to get a student loan in her name. No suspect information.
*On Friday, April 1, a resident of the 14000 block of Fayette Drive reported her neighbor violated an Injunction Against Harassment which was recently served. Charges will be submitted.
*On Saturday, April 2, a resident of the 15000 block of Cholla Drive reported an unknown suspect hacked her computer and used her credit card information. The unknown suspect attempted to charge around $500 on the card.
*On Saturday, April 2, deputies responded to Fountain Park where a subject reported he was attacked by a dog with an unknown owner. Subject had scratches on his leg.
*On Sunday, April 3, a suspect was arrested in the area of Sunridge Drive and Palisades Boulevard for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Subject was booked into jail.
*On Monday, April 4, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported unknown subject(s) damaged her mailbox and stole mail from it.
*On Monday, April 4, a resident of the 9800 block of Four Peaks Way reported her bank advised her someone had used her Social Security number. This case is ongoing.
*On Monday, April 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Desert Sage Drive where an unknown vehicle hit a fire hydrant, causing a water leak. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, April 5, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro Boulevard and Monterrey Drive. The motorist was cited and released for criminal speed, allegedly traveling 62 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35, and driving with a suspended license.
*On Wednesday, April 6, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains, where there was a reported private property accident. The motorist collided with a raised center median, causing damage to it.
*On Wednesday, April 6, a resident of the 16000 block of Crystal Ridge Drive reported that someone attempted to open a bank account using the victim’s personal information. No suspect information.
*On Wednesday, April 6, a resident of the 14000 block of Fairlynn Drive reported his computer was hacked and he sent $1,400 in Bitcoin to an unknown suspect as part of a fraudulent scheme.