Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a victim whose bank account had been compromised.
On Monday, March 9, a resident of the 15000 block of Agape Court reported his checking and savings account had transfers of $3,000 total made from them and placed into a fraudulent account opened by an unknown person and attached to his account.
The victim said he believes his information may have been compromised when he logged into an unsecured Wi-Fi network to pay an online bill. Since that day he has also been made aware that someone tried to open two fraudulent bank accounts in his name and also tried to use his credit card without his authorization.
*On Saturday, March 7, deputies were asked to check on the welfare of a male subject seen behind some businesses in the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. Deputies contacted the subject and discovered he had an active arrest warrant out of the City of Scottsdale. The subject was arrested and turned over to Scottsdale Police.
*On Tuesday, March 10, deputies received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Desert Vista and Sioux Lane. The report related to a suspicious vehicle regularly parked in the alleyway near the location. The caller believed the two subjects met there dozens of times over the past couple of months and engaged in sexual conduct in a vehicle. Deputies responded to a report of the vehicle being in the area and found an adult male subject and an adult female subject engaging in a sex act. Both were issued criminal citations and summons to court for the violation, as well as trespassed from the area.
*On Wednesday, March 11, a resident of the 16100 block of Glen Eagle Drive reported that sometime overnight, two vehicles parked in his driveway were broken into with items being stolen. The items taken were of minor value and the owner believed both vehicles were locked. Deputies did not find any indication of forced entry to either vehicle.
*On Saturday, March 7, a resident of the 14200 block of Calle Del Oro reported that someone entered his home and stole money and prescription medication. He reported that the home was locked and secure and was not sure who would have committed the burglary. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.
*On Thursday, March 5, a resident of the 16200 block of Boulder Drive reported that an acquaintance stole approximately $52,000 worth of property from her over the course of the past year.
*On Friday, March 6, a victim reported his bicycle was stolen as it was left unsecured in front of the grocery store in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. while he ran in to get groceries.
*On Friday, March 6, a resident of the 14800 block of Crested Crown reported observing a suspect remove cash from a drawer inside his home and captured the theft on surveillance cameras. The suspect and the victim are acquaintances.
*On Tuesday, March 10, a victim reported that he recently purchased a home in the 13800 block of Arrowweed Drive and will be moving in soon from out of state. He stated that he hired a pool company to come out and service the pool equipment and the pool company informed him that the pool was now equipped with an older model pool pump than before. The victim suspects the former pool service company may have stolen the pool pump and replaced it with an older one.
*On Tuesday, March 10, a resident of the 14000 block of Hampstead Drive reported that someone had stolen her mailbox from the front yard.
*On Wednesday, March 11, a resident of the 15700 block of Yucca Drive reported someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of prescription sunglasses out of the middle console.
*On Tuesday, March 10, a resident of the 15200 block of Peachtree Lane reported someone had opened a fraudulent Verizon cell phone account in his name and ordered over $1,500 in merchandise. He was made aware of this when he received a telephone call from a collection agency on the outstanding bill. He later learned the account was opened by someone in New York with his personal information.
*On Sunday, March 8, a resident of the 17100 block of Salida Drive reported that a street pole that used to hold a stop sign and street names was lying in his yard and he did not know how it got there. It was determined that the street name and stop signs for the intersection of Quinto Drive and Saguaro Blvd. were missing and someone had stolen them and discarded the pole in the caller’s yard.
*On Friday, March 6, a deputy stopped a motorist on Shea Blvd. at Balera Drive for an expired registration. The deputy determined that the driver had never been issued a driver license. Pursuant to state law, the vehicle was impounded on a 30-day impound.
*On Wednesday, March 11, a motorist was stopped by a deputy at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards for having a suspended registration due to insurance cancellation. The license plate to the vehicle was seized due to the registration suspension.
*On Friday, March 6, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and Mountainside Drive where a vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle that had stopped to make a left turn. The driver who rear-ended the other driver stated she became distracted while reaching for something and did not realize the vehicle was stopped. This driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and issued a citation for the accident.