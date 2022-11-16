The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to reported collision on McDowell Mountain Road at mile post 2. The driver of a silver Dodge Caravan collided with a cow while driving on the road to McDowell Mountain Park. Neither the cow nor the vehicle occupants were seriously injured.