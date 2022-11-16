The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Wednesday, Nov. 9.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to reported collision on McDowell Mountain Road at mile post 2. The driver of a silver Dodge Caravan collided with a cow while driving on the road to McDowell Mountain Park. Neither the cow nor the vehicle occupants were seriously injured.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to a reported collision on Shea Boulevard at Balera Drive. The driver of a silver Toyota pickup lost traction while navigating a curve on Shea Blvd and collided with the median. Neither the driver nor his passenger were injured.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains where an unknown suspect(s) used spray paint to write graffiti on a commercial building.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to the 14600 block of La Costa Dr. for a reported fight. Two roommates were involved in an argument that ultimately turned into a physical fight. One roommate bit the other on the forearm during the altercation. Neither party wished to press charges on the other.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. who recently moved into her residence, reported that her neighbor jiggled her door handle to enter her apartment. The neighbor who lived next door apologized for the mix up.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd. An unknown suspect(s) burglarized Fountain Hills High School and stole several items, including a ballistic vest belonging to the security officer.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards where it was reported that a delivery driver fled the scene after they were involved in a collision with another vehicle. Due to victim and witness accounts, the delivery driver was later contacted and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and for outstanding warrants.
*On Thursday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to the 14600 block of Love Ct. where an Iowa resident reported that several years ago, her stepfather inappropriately touched her son and showed lewd pictures to both of her children while they were visiting in Fountain Hills.
*On Friday, Nov. 4, a resident of the 14400 block of Sherwood Lane reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole a package that was delivered to her residence.
*On Friday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Palisades Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown female stole items, valued at approximately $200 dollars, from a local business.
*On Friday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to the 15400 block of McDowell Mountain Rd. where three students were involved in a fight at the Fountain Hills Middle School. Two of the students were suspended out of school for nine days.
*On Friday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to the 11000 Block of Palisades Blvd. The driver of a black Mazda pulled into a private driveway when they noticed smoke billowing from the engine compartment of their vehicle. Moments later, the vehicle erupted into flames. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, and no one was injured.
*On Saturday, Nov. 5, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Park where an Arizona resident reported that they were assaulted, during the Ragnar race, at the park.
*On Saturday, Nov. 5, deputies responded to the 15800 block of Eagles Nest Drive. A town resident, while allegedly relapsing on drugs, jumped through the front window of the residence and broke the glass. The resident was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital for medical and mental evaluation.
*On Saturday, Nov. 5, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that a hotel employee allegedly assaulted a customer after the customer asked for cleaning supplies. Following the investigation, the employee was arrested for the assault.
*On Saturday, Nov. 5, a resident of the 15700 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported they were being harassed by a juvenile male who kept ringing and licking their door and doorbell.
*On Saturday, Nov. 5, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported that they were assaulted by their boyfriend at their home. The boyfriend also allegedly broke a mirror in their bedroom. The boyfriend left the scene prior to law enforcement response and the victim did not wish to press charges.
*On Sunday, Nov. 6, a resident of the 14000 Block of Brunswick Dr. reported that they found three glass pipes, believed to be drug paraphernalia near their home. The pipes were submitted for destruction.
*On Sunday, Nov. 6, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Park where a park employee reported there were several campers that were shooting too close to the campgrounds at McDowell Mountain Park.
*On Monday, Nov. 7, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Grandview Dr. where a resident was arrested after they admitted to damaging their boyfriends’ belongings at their home.
*On Monday, Nov. 7, deputies responded to the 11600 Block of Saguaro Blvd. where a resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Gilbert Police Department.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a resident of the 15700 block of Richwood Ave. reported that their caretaker’s boyfriend kicked and damaged their back patio door, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 9, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane where a driver was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was found that the driver was never issued a driver’s license. The driver’s vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.