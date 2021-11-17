Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Nov. 4, through Wednesday, Nov. 10.
*On Thursday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to El Pueblo Boulevard and Calico Drive for a reported hit and run collision with no injuries. A vehicle struck the rear side of another vehicle while it was slowing to make a turn. The driver who struck the vehicle ended up leaving the scene prior to providing her information to the other driver and prior to deputies arriving.
*On Thursday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Trevino Drive for a hit and run collision involving three cars with no injuries. A utility van struck the rear of a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign and caused the vehicle to collide with the rear of a vehicle stopped in front of it. The utility van that caused the accident left the scene without stopping and exchanging information or waiting for deputies to respond.
*On Thursday, Nov. 11, a resident of the 15000 block of Aspen Drive reported they were being harassed and receiving numerous unwanted texts.
*On Thursday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to a report of a disorderly conduct situation at a business in 13600 block of Saguaro Blvd. A man was alleged to have acted in a disruptive manner at the business. The business requested that the subject be formally trespassed.
*On Thursday, Nov. 4, a resident of the 16300 block of Crystal Ridge Dr. reported a fraud in which an unauthorized person withdrew $1,000 from the victim’s account and purchased crypto currency with the funds.
*On Thursday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where they took a report of a shoplifting in which a person concealed over $100 of goods and left the store without paying.
*On Friday, Nov. 5, a resident of the 16500 block of Gunsight Dr. reported the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 while it was parked in the complex.
*On Friday, Nov. 5, a resident of the 17200 block of Kensington Place reported an unknown person, without the victim’s consent or knowledge, put in a change of address in their name so that mail for them would go to a different address.
*On Friday, Nov. 5, a resident of the 13000 block of Panorama Dr. reported a theft of money stolen from the victim’s residence.
*On Saturday, Nov. 6, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Monterey Drive where there was a non-injury, two-vehicle collision. A vehicle making a right turn onto Saguaro from Monterey turned too wide and struck a car already traveling on Saguaro.
*On Saturday, Nov. 6, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. to take a report of a shoplifting in which a person stole merchandise from the business without paying. While deputies were taking this shoplifting report, loss prevention personnel for the business reported a second shoplifting by the same suspect on a different day.
*On Saturday, Nov. 6, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at El Lago Boulevard and La Montana Drive. One driver struck the rear of the other vehicle at low speeds when the driver believed the vehicle in front of him was starting to proceed, but then stopped.
*On Saturday, Nov. 6, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of an assault in which an alleged unprovoked verbal confrontation led to the victim getting punched in the face by the suspect.
*On Sunday, Nov. 7, deputies responded to the 14400 block of El Pueblo Blvd. for a report of a hit and run collision in which a vehicle drove into the front yard landscaping of a residence and became high-centered on a boulder. The driver fled the scene prior to deputies arriving, leaving the vehicle running.
*On Sunday, Nov. 7, deputies responded to a private property vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. A vehicle was believed to have struck a person while backing out of a parking space. The pedestrian was not seriously injured, but the driver was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant and was booked on the warrant.
*On Sunday, Nov. 7, a resident of the 10800 block of Indian Wells Dr. reported a burglary from a vehicle. The victim found their unlocked vehicle had been rummaged through by an unknown suspect. Inside their vehicle was mail from a neighbor’s home and it was determined the suspect had stolen mail from the neighbor’s home and left it in the victim’s vehicle.
*On Sunday, Nov. 7, a resident of the 16700 block of Gunsight Dr. reported a burglary from a vehicle in which a firearm and a small amount of money were taken from an unlocked vehicle.
*On Monday, Nov. 8, a motorist was stopped near Saguaro Boulevard and Ledford Lane and cited for criminal speed for traveling 65 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Monday, Nov. 8, deputies were called to Fountain Hills High School, 16100 block of Palisades Blvd., to address a disorderly conduct situation at the school. A deputy was assaulted by a student while trying to have the student removed.
*On Monday, Nov. 8, a resident of the 17200 block of Sonoran Way reported a burglary from a vehicle in which numerous items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 9, a motorist was stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign at Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains. During the stop it was learned the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant. The driver was booked into jail on the arrest warrant.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 9, a motorist was stopped for speeding at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards. It was determined the driver’s driving privileges were revoked and the driver required an interlock device and did not have one. The driver was issued citations for the offenses and the vehicle was impounded pursuant to state law.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 10, deputies took a criminal damage report for damage done by a student at Fountain Hills Middle School in the 15400 block of McDowell Mountain Road.