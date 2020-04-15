Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls on Thursday, April 2, reporting three suspicious individuals going door-to-door, attempting to sell magazine subscriptions between 5:45 and 7:39 p.m.
Two of the callers reported that one of the male subjects seemed aggressive. Deputies made contact with the group and advised them that there is currently an Executive Stay at Home Order in place which prohibits them from going door-to-door.
The subjects were also told that a peddler during normal times would also be required to obtain a peddler’s license from the town. Members of the group were identified and told they could not be out and they left.
*On Friday, April 3, deputies were called to the parking lot of a business in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of a vehicle and two individuals possibly selling narcotics. The individuals were located and no evidence of selling drugs was determined. A store representative requested that both individuals be formally trespassed from the premises.
* On Sunday, April 5, residents in the 14800 block of Kings Way reported three or four juveniles throwing firecrackers onto the porches of residences. One homeowner located in the 14400 block of El Pueblo reported damage to his patio tile as a result of the firecracker. The identity of the juveniles was not determined.
*On Saturday, April 4, a resident of the 14600 block of Kings Way reported that when arriving home she noticed a lemon tree she had just purchased had been pruned without her consent and she was not sure if the tree would survive.
*On Wednesday, April 8, a resident of the 14400 block of Buckthorn Court reported that he believes his housekeeper stole prescription medication while he was there cleaning his home.
*On Monday, April 6, a resident of the 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported she was scammed out of $500 when she responded to an unsolicited group text seeking people willing to work from home. The victim stated she received a check with instructions to deposit it into her account and then to send the overage of her expected pay to another person who she was provided information for. The victim did so and then learned that the check she received was fraudulent and put her account into a negative status.
*On Friday, April 3, a resident of the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that an unknown person stole an Amazon package from her doorstep.
*On Friday, April 3, a resident of the 15000 block of Zapata Drive reported that sometime overnight, an unknown person stole a bicycle from a bike carrier on her vehicle. The bike was secured in the carrier with a lock and a cable; however the cable had been cut.
*On Friday, April 3, deputies received a report from a business in the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. that two male subjects shoplifted approximately $500 worth of alcohol from the store and left on foot. Deputies were contacted after the shoplifting was verified through surveillance footage, but no suspects were located.
*On Saturday, April 4, an employee of a business in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. reported a shoplifter had attempted to steal a box of donuts from the store. When contacted by an employee, the suspect put the box down and left. An employee recognized the shoplifter and was able to make contact with his parent. The shoplifter was formally trespassed from the business.
*On Monday, April 6, a resident of the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported someone stole the antenna off his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.
*On Tuesday, April 7, deputies received a report that two suspects had stolen river rock placed in the area of the 14800 block of Del Cambre Avenue by Town of Fountain Hills staff to prevent erosion.
*On Monday, April 6, a caller reported that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of the shopping center in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. The driver did not stop or leave their contact information as required by state law. The vehicle sustained minor damage as a result.
*On Tuesday, April 7, a motorist was involved in a single vehicle accident at La Casa Drive and Del Cambre Avenue when her vehicle drifted off the road and struck a boulder, causing the airbags to deploy and minor injury to the driver. The boulder and landscaping belonged to a home in the area and the driver was issued a civil traffic citation for the accident.
*On Wednesday, April 8, deputies responded to a collision at Saguaro and Shea boulevards. A motorist was in the turn lane to make a left turn and stated she could not clearly see oncoming traffic due to a street sweeper being in the opposite turn lane. The driver attempted to slowly make the turn and was struck by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The driver who turned left in front of on-coming traffic was issued a civil citation for the accident.
*On Wednesday, April 8, a delivery truck rolled backwards after the driver exited the vehicle and caused damage to multiple mailboxes and residential yards in the 15600 block of Chicory Drive. The truck was also damaged in the accident.