The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has provided the following information regarding incidents that occurred in Fountain Hills between Thursday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 30.
*In the 16800 block of Monterey Drive, deputies investigated a report of an identity theft in which the victim was informed by his employer of an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits using his personal information. The victim also learned that someone attempted to change his personal contact information with his local banking institution and then ordered new debit cards to be shipped to the updated address.
*In the 14000 block of Shiloh Way, deputies responded to a report of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand of a subject.
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of El Lago Blvd. in reference to a call of trespassing. The subject had left the residence by the time deputies arrived.
*In the early morning of Dec. 26, there were reports of fireworks/gun shots at various locations and times. Deputies arrived on the scene and searched the areas and did not hear or see anything.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Kingstree Blvd. for a noise complaint.
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Venetian Lane for a report of disorderly conduct. A male and female subject yelled and threatened a resident. Contact was made with the subjects.
*Deputies responded to a local business in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd., where a male subject did not pay for the meal he consumed. Suspect is still outstanding.
*Deputies responded to the area of El Lago Blvd. and La Montana Drive for a report of a vehicle collision. The investigation was not able to determine the cause of accident. No medical attention was needed.
*Deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the area of Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards. The investigation was not able to determine the cause of accident. No medical attention was needed.
*Residents in the area of the 15000 block of Sunburst Drive reported people speaking loudly and yelling. Deputies arrived on the scene and could hear non-amplified voices speaking. No yelling was heard.
*Deputies responded to the area Shea Blvd. and Arista Lane for a report of a vehicle striking a deer. No medical attention was needed.
*A vehicle collided with a tree in the area of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 29, at about 11:53 p.m., deputies responded to the 16700 block of Westby Drive where a resident reported hearing a loud noise and then saw four older teen subjects fleeing the area. The deputies checked the area and could not locate subjects.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Kingstree Blvd. where a subject was suspected of operating a vehicle while impaired. During this investigation, the suspect assaulted two MCSO deputies and was booked into jail. This incident is still under investigation.
*Deputies responded to the area of Baca Drive and El Sobrante Avenue, where it was reported that juveniles attempted to steal a street sign. This incident is still under investigation.
*Deputies responded to the 16700 block of Parkview Avenue, where a subject behaved in a disorderly manner when they banged on the front door of a business with their fist.