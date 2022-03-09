Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 24, through Wednesday, March 2.
*On Thursday, Feb. 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Westwind Court reported being defrauded out of $42,000 by telephone. No suspect information.
*On Thursday, Feb. 24, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
*On Thursday, Feb. 24, a resident of the 13000 block of Vandalia Way reported the passenger side mirror of her vehicle was damaged. No suspect information. No estimate of the damages.
*On Thursday, Feb. 24, deputies received a report from the 14000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. stating an unknown suspect(s) broke a padlock to a local park.
*On Thursday, Feb. 24, deputies responded to the 15000 block of El Sobrante Avenue where a victim reported a hit and run where the run vehicle sideswiped his vehicle. No suspect information.
*On Friday, Feb. 25, a resident of the 16000 block of Fayette Drive reported the driver side mirror of his vehicle was damaged. No suspect information. Estimate of the damage is around $100.
*On Friday, Feb. 25, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where a retail store reported two unknown suspects shoplifted items from the store amounting to $1,200.
*On Saturday, Feb. 26, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Rosetta Drive where a man reported a subject assaulted him by grabbing his shoulder. Complainant did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*On Saturday, Feb. 26, a resident of the 14000 block of Dickens Court reported her cat had been killed by unknown suspects.
*On Saturday, Feb. 26, deputies received a report from a man stating his back windshield was broken during a road rage incident in the vicinity of the 16000 east block Shea Blvd. Estimated cost of the damage to be around $1,000. This case is ongoing.
*On Sunday, Feb. 27, deputies received a report of two juveniles stealing items from the local arts fair. Items were returned and no one wished to aid in prosecution.
*On Monday, Feb. 28, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that tools with an estimated value of $6,000 were stolen from his property. This case is ongoing.
*On Wednesday, March 2, a resident of the 16000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported someone damaged her front door. Suspects are unknown.