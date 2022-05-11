Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 28, through Wednesday, May 4.
*On Thursday, April 28, a resident of the 16000 block of Arrow Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole two bicycles that were locked on bicycle racks near their home. The bicycles were valued at $1,200 each.
*On Thursday, April 28, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) was surreptitiously using their identity to send 1099s to people. The suspect(s) would also use the stolen identity to book appointments and collect booking fees, then later cancel the appointment without returning the booking fees. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Thursday, April 28, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. after several people reported that a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck, which fled the scene. Video surveillance obtained from a nearby school showed that the bicyclist fell off their bicycle moments before the pickup truck drove by. The pickup truck was, therefore, not involved in the accident.
*On Thursday, April 28, a resident of the 12000 block of Teal Drive reported that her mother trespassed onto her property by jumping over her backyard fence. The mother admitted to jumping the fence, but said it was only because she wanted to have lunch with her daughter. On request of the daughter, the mother was formally trespassed from the property.
*On Friday, April 29, deputies responded to the 13600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect cut a padlock to a community association. No other items were missing or damaged. The lock was valued at $20 dollars.
*On Friday, April 29, a resident of the 17000 block of Ledferd Lane reported that during an argument, her son, in a drunken stupor, broke a chair and threw a water bottle across the room in her general direction. The son admitted to the allegations. Domestic violence charges were submitted for prosecutorial review.
*On Friday, April 29, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Avenida Del Ray where a husband, during a marital argument, recklessly defaced and damaged property belonging to his wife at their home. The total value of the damaged items was approximately $15,000 dollars. Due to injuries sustained during the damaging of the items, the husband was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Criminal charges were submitted for prosecutorial review.
*On Friday, April 29, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that her neighbor struck her in the breasts with two closed fists. The neighbor denied the allegations. There were no independent witnesses, and the victim did not wish to prosecute.
*On Friday, April 29, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where it was reported an unknown suspect(s) attempted to break into a business by shattering the glass at the front door. No items were reported stolen by the business owners.
*On Sunday, May 1, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Salida Drive where a couple got into a minor shoving match following a relationship argument. The female admitted to initiating the argument and shoving. The male sustained a minor scratch to his arm. The male did not wish to prosecute. Charges were submitted for prosecutorial review due to the domestic nature of this incident.
*On Sunday, May 1, a resident of the 10400 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect pretending to be a Verizon wireless employee via phone had coaxed her into sending a picture of her driver license. The victim has not lost any money and has not been subject to any other fraudulent activity since.
*On Monday, May 2, a resident of the 17000 block of Rand Drive reported he has been receiving harassing phone calls, emails and text messages from an unknown suspect(s). This case is under review.
*On Monday, May 2, a resident of the 17000 block of Salida Dr. reported several items were stolen from her garage. There were no signs of forced entry into or out of the garage. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Monday, May 2, a resident of the 14000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) entered their unsecured home and stole a set of car keys. The victim did not wish to prosecute this matter.
*On Monday, May 2, a resident of the 16000 block of Bainbridge Ave. reported an unknown suspect(s) damaged the tires to her Ford F-150 while it was parked at the front of a nearby residence. This case is currently under review.
*On Monday, May 2, deputies responded to the 17000 block of De Anza Dr. were a vehicle, which had been parked near this location for approximately six months and was reported abandoned, was towed from the scene.
*On Monday, May 2, deputies responded to the area of Kings Way and Sterling Way where a resident reported that an unknown suspect(s) criminally damaged the community mailboxes near this location. This case is under investigation.
*On Monday, May 2, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. were an employee reported that a hotel guest walked behind the hotel desk to attempted to access the cash drawer. No monies or other items were taken. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Monday, May 2, a resident of the 18000 block of Blue Sky Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) damaged her house by throwing rocks at the side of the home, causing approximately $3,000 in damages. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Monday, May 2, a resident of the 14000 block of Lariat Lane reported an unknown suspect(s) entered her unlocked vehicles, which were parked in her driveway, and stole items valued at approximately $300. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Tuesday, May 3, deputies arrested a suspect in the 16000 block of Sterling Way following a burglary investigation at a nearby home. The suspect had several outstanding felony arrest warrants. Several felony charges were submitted on the suspect related to other ongoing investigations in the Town of Fountain Hills.
*On Tuesday, May 3, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a man reported an older male subject collided with his vehicle and fled the scene. Several witnesses observed the collision and corroborated the victim’s statements. Subsequently, the suspect was contacted and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
*On Tuesday, May 3, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Wildcat Court where a woman reported that eight bridles were likely stolen from her business by an ex-employee. The bridles were valued at approximately $5,000. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Tuesday, May 3, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown female suspect threw items from her vehicle onto the floor near this location.