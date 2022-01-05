Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Dec. 29.
*On Thursday, Dec. 23, a retail store in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported shoplifting of items valued at $500.
*On Thursday, Dec. 23, a retail store in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported items valued at $429 shoplifted from the store.
*On Thursday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported disturbance at a business. They contacted a subject sleeping in a chair outside the business and trespassed him from the business.
*On Thursday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Ave. where a victim reported getting into a fight with an unknown subject at a bar. The suspect has not been identified.
*On Friday, Dec. 24, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported their unlocked vehicle was entered and $5 in coins was taken from within.
*On Friday, Dec. 24, in a separate incident in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. a victim reported their unlocked vehicle was entered and $5 in coins were taken from within.
*On Friday, Dec. 24, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported unknown suspects stole a package from her front porch which contained items valued at $500.
*On Friday, Dec. 24, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and $25 in coins were taken from within.
*On Friday, Dec. 24, deputies responded to Fountain hills and El Lago boulevards for a two-vehicle collision. Vehicle one rear-ended vehicle two, which was making a right turn. No injuries reported.
*On Friday, Dec. 24, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a disturbance at a business. The victim claimed someone pulled a gun on him. Through deputies’ investigation his statements were found to be unsubstantiated.
*On Friday, Dec. 24, a resident of the 12000 block of Chama Dr. reported a male subject stole Starbucks gift cards valued at $75 from her vehicle. The suspect was on camera but not identified.
*On Saturday, Dec. 25, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Ibsen Drive for a two-vehicle collision. Vehicle one struck vehicle two, which was parked and unattended. No injuries.
*On Saturday, Dec. 25, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards for a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision. Vehicle one reportedly cut vehicle two off and struck the vehicle. Vehicle one has not been identified. No injuries.
*On Sunday, Dec. 26, deputies responded to a reported home burglary in the 16000 block of Balsam Dr. There were no items found missing from the house. Suspects are unknown.
*On Sunday, Dec. 26, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Shea Blvd. where a male subject was trespassed from a business for causing a disturbance.
*On Sunday, Dec. 26, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported personal items valued at $700 were stolen while he was loading his vehicle.
*On Monday, Dec. 27, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where it was reported an unknown subject broke the victim’s vehicle window with a rock. There were no items missing from the vehicle.
*On Monday, Dec. 27, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that unknown subjects stole approximately $450 in items from a business.
*On Monday, Dec. 27, deputies made a traffic stop at Shea Boulevard and Palatial Drive. A motorist was cited and released for criminal speed, allegedly traveling 83 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50.
*On Monday, Dec. 27, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported they were scammed out of approximately $490 by a caller on the phone.
*On Monday, Dec. 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Malta Drive reported unknown suspects stole packages from victim’s mailbox valued at approximately $200.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 28, deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Shea Boulevard and SR 87. Vehicle one rear-ended vehicle two, which was making a right turn. No injuries.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 28, deputies responded to a collision on Shea Boulevard at Balera Drive. A single vehicle struck water and gas lines on the side of the road. No injuries.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 29, a resident of the 16000 block of Mirage Crossing Court reported an unknown suspect entered their residence by prying open the rear sliding door. No items were reported taken at this time.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 29, a resident of the 15000 block of Chaparral Way reported unknown suspects poured bleach in their laundry, ruining her clothes.