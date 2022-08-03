The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 21, through Wednesday, July 27.
*On Thursday, July 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Dr. reported someone knocked down her mailbox. No suspect information. Estimate to repair the damage is $1,000.
*On Thursday, July 21, a victim in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported suspect(s) unknown stole her iPhone and used her Apple Pay to make unauthorized charges amounting to $592.
*On Thursday, July 21, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Crystal Ridge Drive. The driver was cited for speeding (50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone) and for driving without a driver’s license.
*On Thursday, July 21, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Westby Drive where a motorist was involved in a single-vehicle collision and was later investigated regarding possible charges of DUI.
*On Thursday, July 21, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Desert Vista where it was reported suspect(s) unknown tagged a wall of a condo complex with graffiti.
*On Thursday, July 21, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license plate during a traffic stop.
*On Friday, July 22, a resident of the 17000 block of Pueblo Blvd. reported an unknown suspect damaged a back window to his residence. The damage is estimated at $600 to repair.
*On Saturday, July 23, a resident of the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. reported he was alerted by his credit card company that an unknown suspect attempted to charge over $4,000 to the credit card without his permission.
*On Saturday, July 23, a resident of the 17000 block of De Anza Dr. reported an unknown suspect used his personal identification without his permission to apply for unemployment benefits.
*On Sunday, July 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Rosetta Dr. reported an unknown suspect trespassed into a laundry room of an apartment complex.
*On Sunday, July 24, a victim reported a suspect pushed her to the ground and stole her cellphone in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. This case is ongoing.
*On Sunday, July 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Pincushion Way reported an unknown suspect used her personal identification to get a car loan.
*On Monday, July 25, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Kings Way. The driver was cited for criminal speeding (80 MPH in a 35 MPH zone).
*On Monday, July 25, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro Boulevard and Monterrey Drive. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
*On Tuesday, July 26, a resident of the 16000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown suspect tore a window screen and broke a metal window frame of a residential home. This case is ongoing.
*On Tuesday, July 26, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported a subject attempted to divert electronic funds from a transfer of a direct deposit check. The victim did not lose any money because of this attempted fraud.
*On Tuesday, July 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Jojoba Lane reported an unknown suspect used her identifying information to try to apply for a credit card.
*On Tuesday, July 26, a resident of the 16000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown suspect broke the metal frame and window screen on the window at the back of her residence.
*On Tuesday, July 26, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported an unknown suspect redirected electronic funds from her bank account to a closed Chase bank account.
*On Tuesday, July 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Montgomery Rd. reported she was assaulted by her husband at their residence.
*On Wednesday, July 27, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at Milepost 4, where the driver was cited and released for reckless driving after they were allegedly speeding and dangerously passing other vehicles.
*On Wednesday, July 27, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at and Ledferd Lane. The driver was cited and released for driving 25 MPH over the posted speed limit.
*On Wednesday, July 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Gleneagle Dr. reported his neighbor unholstered and pointed a gun at him while he rode his bicycle past her house.