The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Wednesday, Jan. 11.
*On Thursday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive. Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision when one driver failed to yield to the other in the roundabout.
*On Thursday, Jan. 5, a resident of the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported that his former girlfriend stole and used his credit cards, after their breakup, without his authorization.
*On Thursday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to El Lago Boulevard and La Montana Drive. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they fell asleep while driving, struck an irrigation water valve, then collided into several trees in the median.
*On Thursday, Jan. 5, a resident of the 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown person stole a package from an apartment locker.
*On Thursday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. It was reported that an unknown female knocked over the display shelf at a gas station when the store employee refused to give her the bathroom key. After several visits throughout the night, the store employee suspected the female was using drugs in the bathroom.
*On Thursday, Jan. 5, a resident of the 11000 block of Arista Lane reported that sometime in October or November of 2022, an unknown person damaged a bedroom window, presumably by shooting it with a pellet gun.
*On Thursday, Jan. 5, a resident of the 16000 Block of Emerald Drive reported that an unknown suspect unlawfully entered their home and stole approximately $15,000 worth of furniture and items. The homeowner currently lives out of state.
*On Friday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 16400 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that a moving company moved her items to a new home and did not give her all her belongings. The resident reported items valued at approximately $170 were missing.
*On Friday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 17200 block of Sunscape Dr. reported an unknown person stole an 80-pound shaded green cement turtle from his unfenced backyard, which borders the Overlook Trail.
*On Friday, Jan. 6, deputies responded to a report from a juvenile resident that their grandmother physically abused them in the past. The case was referred to the Department of Child Safety.
*On Saturday, Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they collided into the front of a vacant business while attempting to park.
*On Saturday, Jan. 7, deputies responded to El Sobrante Avenue and San Marcus Drive. It was reported that a young driver drove into the opposing lane of travel, sideswiped a vehicle driving in the same direction, then struck a parked vehicle. No injuries resulted from the collision.
*On Saturday, Jan. 7, a resident of the 15600 block of Cabrillo Drive reported that their ex-wife was illegally accessing their credit card account. It was later confirmed that the ex-wife was only paying off their outstanding credit card balance following their divorce.
*On Saturday, Jan. 7, deputies in the area of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards reported a vehicle failed to yield to a deputy during an attempted traffic stop. The case is under investigation.
*On Sunday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. where a suspect was criminally cited after they damaged a mailbox belonging to a local business.
*On Sunday, Jan. 8, a resident of the 13800 block of Hamilton Dr. reported that their husband choked them and broke an $800 necklace. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Monday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains where a business employee reported they received multiple harassing phone calls after First Amendment Auditors posted an unflattering video of them on YouTube.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 10, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd. where a Fountain Hills High School student was found to be in possession of a THC vape device on school grounds. The student was suspended and criminal charges were submitted to the juvenile division for review.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 10, deputies responded to a business in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where a store employee admitted that over the course of two weeks, they stole merchandise and cash from the company totaling $2,000 in value.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies responded to Fountain Hills Boulevard and Trevino Drive. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to yield from a stop sign and rear-ended the vehicle in front.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that two unidentified adults stole merchandise valued at $890 from a local business.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a resident of the 13800 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown person used their identity to apply for a loan without the resident’s authorization.