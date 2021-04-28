Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, April 15, through Wednesday, April 21.
*Thursday, April 15, deputies received a report of an altercation between a resident and a delivery driver in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. The resident complained about the engine noise of the delivery vehicle.
*On Thursday, April 15, a resident of the 15000 block of Telegraph Drive reported an unknown person(s) stole several items from their backyard.
*On Thursday, April 15, a resident reported that an unknow person posing as the resident contacted their fellow church members and requested gift cards.
*On Friday, April 16, a resident of the 15000 block of Jojoba Lane reported that an unknown female subject contacted the resident by phone and verbally identified themselves to be a representative from the Social Security Administration. The caller told the resident they had a warrant for their arrest and then proceeded to extract personal information from resident.
*On Friday, April 16, deputies received a report of a juvenile pouring soap into the fountains in Avenue of the Fountains Plaza.
*On Saturday, April 17, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Drive reported that unknown person(s) stole items from their home.
*On Saturday, April 17, a resident of the 17000 block of Cascade Drive reported hearing what was described as a gun blast in the area. A deputy responded to the area and was unable to locate the source of the noise.
*On Sunday, April 18, deputies received a report that an unknown person(s) stole an HOA sign in the 16000 block of Glenview Drive.
*On Monday, April 19, a resident of the 12000 block of La Montana Drive reported their gray, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from where it was parked outside.
*On Monday, April 19, a deputy made a traffic stop near the intersection of La Montana Drive and El Lago Blvd. The deputy determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The driver was taken into custody.
*On Monday, April 19, deputies received a report that an unknown person(s) broke into several storage units in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. A backpack, with what appeared to be burglary tools, was located in the area.
*On Tuesday, April 20, a resident of the 14000 block of Ashbrook Drive reported an unknown person(s) broke into their home and stole jewelry and firearms.
*On Tuesday, April 20, deputies responded to the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Verde River Drive for a single-vehicle collision with no reported injuries. A motorist struck a stop sign in the process of making a turn.
*On Tuesday, April 20, a resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive reported an unknown person left them a voice message stating they were associated with a criminal investigation and to call the listed number to avoid facing legal action. The resident called the number and the subject who answered the call attempted to obtain financial information from the resident.
*On Wednesday, April 21, a local business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that recently several different individuals took items from their establishment without paying for them.
*On Wednesday, April 21, deputies received a report that a male subject was seen urinating on the side of a business near the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. Deputies later located the subject, who was found to have outstanding warrants.
*On Wednesday, April 21, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported subject yelling. The subject was located and, upon a records check, was found to have an outstanding warrant.
*On Wednesday, April 21, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where two subjects, one of which was described as heavily intoxicated, became involved in an altercation. During the altercation, one of the subjects bit the other.
*On Wednesday, April 21, a resident of the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported hearing screaming in the area. In checking the area, deputies discovered javelina were the source of the noise.