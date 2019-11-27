A Fountain Hills man was arrested by Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, Nov. 20, following a confrontation with a neighbor in the 11400 block of Saguaro Blvd.
The suspect allegedly attempted a physical confrontation with a neighbor near the neighbor’s vehicle.
The suspect allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle and was ultimately sprayed with mace by the victim.
Deputies report a history of issues with this suspect and multiple neighbors, causing one of the neighbors to install surveillance cameras, which captured the entire incident in this case.
The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on assault and criminal damage charges.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 20, a resident reported receiving an email from someone he recognized as a contact from his church. The email requested the victim purchase $400 in gift cards for cancer patients. He was asked to take a photograph of the gift cards and send the photos. The victim purchased the gift cards but did not send the photograph as requested, due to the fact that he was meeting with the church contact that evening. When he met with the person and informed them he had made the purchase as requested, he was informed the email was not from this person and must have been a scam. Due to the fact that the photo of the gift cards was not provided to the suspect, the victim did not suffer a loss.
*On Thursday, Nov. 14, deputies received a report from a construction company working in the 12900 block of Panorama Drive. The company reported a theft of ground wires from their construction site. The theft occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The value of the stolen cable and reinstallation is estimated at $450.
*On Thursday, Nov. 14, a resident reported that while he was at the gym, someone stole the license plate off his vehicle as it was parked in the parking lot in the 12500 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*On Saturday, Nov. 16, a resident of the 17100 block of Rockwood Drive reported that he had $1,000 in cash stolen from his home. He told deputies he believes contractors doing work in his home may be responsible.
*On Sunday, Nov. 17, a woman reported inadvertently leaving her cell phone on the counter of a store in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. The victim left her cell phone on the counter after paying for merchandise and an unknown female subject took the phone and left the store shortly after.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 20, a resident of the 13900 block of Asher Hills reported that a Rolex wristwatch was stolen from his home during the past two weeks. The victim stated that the home is under construction and there have been multiple contractors in and out of the home during this time.
*On Monday, Nov. 18, a resident of the 14900 block of Marathon Drive reported two of his vehicles were damaged during the evening while they were parked in his driveway. Security cameras captured video of the suspect and the victim was able to identify the suspect as a person he knew.
*On Monday, Nov. 18, a resident of the 17300 block of Caliente Drive reported that his vehicle and a family member’s vehicle were damaged overnight while they were parked at their residence. The victim believes the suspect may be an ex-girlfriend.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 20, a resident of the 16700 block of Westby Drive reported his vehicle was damaged while it was parked in a parking spot at his residence with a cover over the vehicle. The damage consisted of a broken windshield and scratches to the top of the vehicle, consistent with being hit by a large rock. *On Friday, Nov. 15, a resident of the 16400 block of Desert Sage Drive reported that during the night someone entered his unlocked vehicle parked in his driveway and stole a backpack that contained the keys to another vehicle in the driveway, as well as a credit card and other items. The suspect then stole the other vehicle with the keys that were located in the backpack. The victim reported he later learned his stolen credit card was used at two different McDonald’s locations in the area after it was stolen.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 19, deputies stopped a motorist near Saguaro and Shea Blvds. for an equipment violation and it was determined the motorist was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was charged with DUI.
*On Thursday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to a reported collision at Shea Blvd. and Arista Lane. Deputies reported a motorist experienced a medical condition while driving and was involved in a single-vehicle accident that caused minor damage to the vehicle. The driver was not injured as a result of an accident.
*On Thursday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and Monterey Drive when a motorist attempting to make a right-hand turn from Saguaro onto Shea struck a vehicle that was traveling through the intersection. There were no injuries reported. The driver who failed to safely make the turn was issued a citation.
*On Friday, Nov. 15, a motorist reported that while driving through a private parking lot in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. another vehicle struck her vehicle, causing damage to the passenger side. After the collision, the vehicle that struck her left the area without stopping.
*On Friday, Nov. 15, a motorist reported that while attempting to make a right turn onto Gunsight Drive from Saguaro, another vehicle made a left-hand turn onto the same street without yielding to him. He reported the other vehicle side-swiped his vehicle and then left the area without stopping.
*On Friday, Nov. 15, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades Blvds. for a collision. One motorist reported she was distracted by her GPS map and did not realize her vehicle had entered the intersection while the light was red, which caused another vehicle to strike her vehicle. There were multiple occupants in the vehicle that entered the intersection on the red light and all reported minor injuries. The driver of this vehicle was cited for failing to stop at a red light.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 19, deputies responded to a collision at Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive. A motorist rear-ended another motorist at the stop sign. The driver responsible for the collision stated his brakes did not function properly and he could not stop in time. This driver was cited for the collision and no injuries were reported.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 20, a motorist reported being involved in a single-vehicle collision at Arroyo Vista and Fountain Hills Blvd. He attempted to turn at the intersection, but turned too quickly and struck the stop sign.
*On Thursday, Nov. 21, deputies responded to a collision on Fountain Hills Blvd. south of the Saguaro Blvd. intersection. Deputies reported a work truck pulling a trailer was making a U-turn when it collided with a passenger vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.