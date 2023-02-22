The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 15.
*On Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. While cleaning trash from the front of a business, a town resident found a clear plastic bag with a brown liquid substance, believed to be heroin. The item was impounded for destruction.
*On Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded with the Fountain Hills Fire Department to Palisades Boulevard and Mustang Drive. A work truck spontaneously caught fire while it was delivering a Bobcat to a job site. The fire was put out by the fire department, and no one was injured.
*On Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Indian Wells Drive. A driver was pulled over for speeding. It was discovered that the driver was never issued a license and was cited, and the vehicle was impounded.
*On Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where two students at Fountain Hills High School engaged in mutual combat when they met in the bathroom to fight. There were no significant injuries and neither of the students’ parents wished to seek the matter criminally.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards where two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision when one driver failed to stop for a red light and collided with the other vehicle.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that his ex-wife, who lives in a different apartment in the same building, attempted to force her way into his apartment. The ex-wife claimed the ex-husband assaulted her. There was insufficient evidence to prove an assault occurred.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where a male suspect was criminally cited after he allegedly confronted, punched, and spit at another driver following a road rage incident.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Desert Vista where an abandoned vehicle was removed from the roadway after it was discovered the steering column was cracked, indicating the vehicle was stolen.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. A transient female was arrested after she returned to a location where she had been formally trespassed.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Crystal Hills Dr. A resident was arrested after it was reported that he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. The victim sustained a laceration to her lip that required stitches.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, a resident of the 13000 block of Vista Del Lago reported that her ex-boyfriend, who lives with her, assaulted her earlier in the day. Due to a lack of evidence and witnesses, no arrests were made.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, deputies responded with Fountain Hills Fire Department to Sierra Madre Boulevard and Dove Drive. The engine compartment of a yellow DHL cargo van spontaneously caught fire. No one was injured during this incident.
*On Friday, Feb. 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Arrow Dr. reported that his ex-girlfriend was violating his protection order by continuously showing up to his residence against his wishes.
*On Saturday, Feb. 11, a resident of the 15000 block of Sunburst Dr. reported that an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a stone pillar in front of his residence. The vehicle left without the driver providing insurance information.
*On Sunday, Feb. 12, deputies responded to the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a town resident was criminally cited for stealing a hot dog, valued at approximately $2, from a local business.
*On Sunday, Feb. 12, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported that her sister assaulted her after a verbal altercation. The reporting party received only minor injuries and the sister left before law enforcement was contacted.
*On Sunday, Feb. 12, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect(s) drove through and leaked oil on a newly paved parking lot belonging to a church.
*On Sunday, Feb. 12, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Peachtree Ln. where a town resident was criminally cited after they allegedly assaulted an old friend with a metal water bottle following a night of drinking.
*On Monday, Feb. 13, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Crestview Drive. Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision when one driver made an unsafe lane change from a private drive and collided with the other.
*On Monday, Feb. 13, a resident of the 14000 block of Century Dr. reported an unknown suspect used the resident’s identity to open a line of credit without their permission.
*On Monday, Feb. 13, a resident of the 16000 block of Segundo Dr. reported an unknown subject damaged a window and a screen door at the side of the resident’s home. The resident believed the culprits were teenagers.
*On Monday, Feb. 13, a resident of the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that an unknown subject stole their wallet and discarded the tracking device that was located within.
*On Monday, Feb. 13, a resident of the 16000 block of Jacklin Dr. reported an unknown suspect committed fraud. The suspect called the resident, identified themselves as law enforcement, and ordered the resident to pay them using gift cards. The resident lost a total of $2,000.
*On Monday, Feb. 13, a resident of the 16000 block of Ocotillo Dr. reported an unknown suspect used their personal information to gain access to their checking accounts without the resident’s consent.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 14, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Arrow Dr. A female suspect was arrested and charged with felony harassment for continuously violating her ex-boyfriend’s protection order.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 14, deputies made a traffic stop in the 14000 block of Fayette Dr. A driver was criminally cited after it was discovered that they were driving with a suspended driver’s license.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 15, a resident of the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported they were scammed out of approximately $50,000 via the internet, by a person claiming to be with PayPal security.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where a Scottsdale resident was arrested when they allegedly hit and kicked at an occupied vehicle and screamed at a mother and child walking nearby.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Alamosa Ave. where a 22-year-old woman was reported missing by her mother. The last known whereabouts of the daughter was in Sun City, Ariz. The daughter has been known to avoid law enforcement due to prior criminal conduct.