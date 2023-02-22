The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 15.

*On Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. While cleaning trash from the front of a business, a town resident found a clear plastic bag with a brown liquid substance, believed to be heroin. The item was impounded for destruction.