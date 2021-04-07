Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, March 25, through Wednesday, March 31.
*On Thursday, March 25, a student was found to be in possession of a vaping device and accessories while on school grounds. The student received a citation for the offense.
*On Thursday, March 25, deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the 16000 block of Canyon Drive. A delivery truck was backing up and struck another vehicle that was parked on the side of the roadway.
*On Thursday, March 25, a resident of the 13000 block of Hamilton Drive reported an unknown person(s) stole two brown patio benches from the area.
*On Thursday, March 25, deputies received a report of a young child who had ingested several “gummies” which contained THC. The gummies were thought to be secured. The child was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.
*On Friday, March 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Drive reported an unknown person(s) called and tried to elicit money from the resident by identifying themselves as Texas law enforcement. They tried to get the resident to buy gift cards.
*On Saturday, March 27, a resident turned into MCSO a backpack that had been abandoned for several days near the intersection of Emerald and Indigo drives.
*On Saturday, March 27, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue where two subjects became involved in an altercation over the use of a dumpster.
*On Sunday, March 28, deputies arrested a subject in the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Sterling Way. The subject was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
*On Monday, March 29, a resident of the 17000 block of Catawba Plaza reported receiving an email notifying them of issues with their Amazon account and was instructed to call a number listed in the email. The resident called the number and spoke with an unknown male subject who identified themselves as an Amazon employee. The person representing themselves as the Amazon employee requested $2,000 in gift cards to resolve the issue with the account.
*On Tuesday, March 30, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a local business reported a subject came into the establishment and left without paying for several items.
*On Tuesday, March 30, deputies responded to a residence where it was reported that a subject in their early twenties was unresponsive. It is believed the subject was possibly overdosing. They were transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation.
*On Tuesday, March 30, deputies responded to the intersection of Saguaro and Shea boulevards for a reported vehicle collision. The at-fault driver stated they were distracted and struck a vehicle that was stopped for a red light at the intersection.
*On Tuesday, March 30, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive where it was reported that two residents became involved in a non-physical altercation over HOA rules.
*On Wednesday, March 31, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Last Trail Drive, where a resident and a contractor became involved in a disagreement about work being performed and compensation. The resident reported they were told that when they were away from their residence the contractor poured an unknow substance into the gas tank of a vehicle belonging to the resident.
*On Wednesday, March 31, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Boulder Drive where a resident’s vehicle was struck while it was parked on the roadway. The party responsible for the collision had left the scene.