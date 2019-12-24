Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills were called to a residence in the 17100 block of Kirk Lane on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The residents reported a subject came to the residence and told them he was there to pick up a vehicle he had rented.
When told there was no vehicle to rent at that location the subject stated he must have been scammed and left the scene.
*On Thursday, Dec. 12, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Pampas Place where they received a report of items discovered at a vacant residence.
*On Thursday, Dec. 12, deputies were called to a business in the 16700 block of Shea Boulevard where they were told people at the business were being harassed by an employee’s significant other.
*On Thursday, Dec. 12, deputies responded to the 14600 block of Winston Lane for a reported non-injury vehicle collision. A vehicle backed up and collided with a parked vehicle. The driver stated they did not see the vehicle parked behind them.
*On Thursday, Dec. 12, a resident of the 14000 block of Ibsen Drive reported hearing loud machinery in the evening.
*On Thursday, Dec. 12, deputies responded to the area of Shea and Saguaro Boulevards where a driver reported some type of large animal ran out in front of their vehicle. The vehicle struck the animal.
*On Thursday, Dec. 12, deputies went to a residence in the 14000 block of Kendall Drive for a report of loud music. When they arrived on scene the music was not heard.
*On Friday, Dec. 13, a business in the 16700 block of Parkview Avenue reported a male subject was trespassing on their property. The subject was contacted and requested to leave.
*On Friday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to a medical emergency in the 11600 block of Saguaro Boulevard. A subject was transported to hospital for medical evaluation.
*On Friday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the area of Shea and Saguaro Boulevards.
*On Friday, Dec. 13, deputies received a report of a water main break in the area of Palisades and Palomino Boulevards. EPCOR Water responded with personnel and had the pipeline repaired.
*On Friday, Dec. 13, a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. The driver who struck the vehicle fled the scene. This is under investigation.
*On Friday, Dec. 13, deputies received a report of unknown juveniles setting off fireworks in the restroom at Golden Eagle Park. The Town has been having ongoing issues with vandalism at the parks.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported unknown individuals had slashed the tires on their vehicle.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, a resident of the 11000 block of Pinto Drive reported someone was fraudulently obtaining credit cards under their name. This incident is under investigation.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, a resident of the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported someone was trespassing on their property. The subject had left by the time deputies arrived.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of an altercation. An investigation was conducted and charges are being filed.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, a resident of the 14000 block of Deerskin reported their online accounts were hacked and fraudulent purchases were made.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, a subject was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired in the area of Grande Boulevard and La Casa Drive.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, deputies arrested a subject for an outstanding warrant. The subject was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix.
*On Saturday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. regarding a neighbor dispute.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 17, a resident of the 17000 block of Grande Blvd. reported that unknown person(s) had stolen their Christmas tree.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 17, deputies were called to the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way for a report of individuals having a fire in the wash. The subjects were located and cited for a violation of Town Code. The fire department was called to make sure the blaze was extinguished.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 17, a resident of the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way reported a violation of a court order. This is still under investigation.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 18, deputies were called to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where a subject attempted to leave a retail store with about $1,000 of merchandise without paying for the items. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.
*On Thursday, Dec. 19, a resident of the 15000 block of Zapata Drive reported unknown suspect(s) broke into their mail boxes.