Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 10, through Wednesday, March 16.
*On Thursday, March 10, in the 16000 east block of Shea Blvd., while shoplifting at a local store, the suspect attempted to run the loss prevention officer over with her vehicle. This case is ongoing.
*On Thursday, March 10, in the 17000 east block of Yamu Kiva Cir., a suspect was arrested for DUI-related charges after he collided with someone’s personal residence.
*On Thursday, March 10, in the 16000 east block of Laser Dr., a victim reported he was defrauded when he was sent a fraudulent check and asked to refund $1,000 back to him. No suspect information.
*On Thursday, March 10, at Panorama and Saguaro boulevards, a victim reported a suspect threw rocks at his vehicle, causing $500 in damage. The suspect identified, however, there is not enough evidence to charge the suspect.
*On Saturday, March 12, in the 16000 east block of Palisades Blvd., a victim reported a suspect tried to instigate a fight by chest bumping him multiple times. The victim did not want to aid in prosecution.
*On Saturday, March 12, in the 11000 north block of Middlecoff Ct., a victim stated she was pushed to the ground by a suspect during a verbal argument. This case is ongoing.
*On Saturday, March 12, in the 16000 east block of Trevino Dr., a suspect was arrested and booked into jail for two active warrants.
*On Sunday, March 13, in the16000 east block of Terrace Lane, a driver got into a private property collision when she accidentally ran her vehicle into the garage of another person’s residence.
*On Sunday, March 13, in the 14000 north block of Sussex Pl., a victim reported someone used her name in a fraudulent scheme. This case is ongoing.
*On Monday, March 14, at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards, a driver was cited and released for criminal speed, reportedly traveling 66 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.
*On Monday, March 14, in the 16000 east block of Avenue of the Fountains, a victim reported her personal information was used to obtain a debit card and a loan without her permission. No suspect information.
*On Monday, March 14, in the 13000 north block of Fountain Hills Blvd., a driver lost control of his vehicle and got into a vehicle accident on private property. His vehicle struck a covered parking structure and two vehicles.
*On Tuesday, March 15, in the16000 east block of Ridgestone Dr., a victim reported suspect(s) burglarized her home and stole $3,000 worth of jewelry. No suspect information.
*On Wednesday, March 16, in the 13000 north block of Fountain Hills Blvd., a victim reported an unknown suspect burglarized his vehicle and stole a firearm from it.