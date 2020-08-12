Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Fountain Hills Fire Department to a report of an unresponsive male subject at an apartment in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 3.
Life-saving measures were performed by fire department paramedics as they administered four doses of Narcan to the subject. The subject was subsequently transported to HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center with what the Rural Metro Fire Department considered to be life-threatening conditions.
*On Wednesday, July 29, deputies responded to a care facility located at 16000 Avenue of the Fountains. The call was in reference to an 84-year-old female who died of natural cases.
*On Thursday, July 30, a resident of the 15000 block of Ponderosa Drive reported receiving a letter from the Department of Economic Security informing her that her unemployment application was rejected. The complainant reported she did not apply for unemployment benefits.
*On Thursday, July 30, a female driver was issued a citation for driving with a suspended driver's license while in the area of Monterey Drive and Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
*On Thursday, July 30, a man reported a violation of an executive order issued by the Arizona Governor at a gas station in the block of 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Thursday, July 30, a male driver was issued a citation for excessive speed while in the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Monterey Drive. Case cleared by arrest.
*On Thursday, July 30, a female driver was cited and released for an excessive speed. The violation occurred on Fountain Hills Blvd. at Fairfax Drive. The driver was allegedly traveling 68 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Thursday, July 30, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend physically assaulted her 22-year-old daughter at her residence in the 16000 block of Glenpoint Drive.
*On Thursday, July 30, a man reported that a male subject allegedly made threats to kill the complainant. The threats were made to board members of a homeowners’ association in Fountain Hills. The incident is pending further investigation.
*Deputies received an anonymous complaint that employees, customers and vendors were not wearing masks at a business located in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Friday, July 31, a woman reported she received a letter from the Department of Economic Security informing her that her unemployment application was rejected. The woman, who lives in the 13000 block of Mountainside Drive, said she had not applied for unemployment benefits.
*On Friday, July 31, deputies received a report that an unknown person(s) had damaged two pool inflatables belonging to La Strada Condominiums located at 13600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. There are no other leads to follow in this matter.
*On Saturday, Aug. 1, a resident of the 15800 block of Sunflower Drive reported an unknown suspect stole the Arizona license plate from his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.
*On Saturday, Aug. 1, deputies received a report that a male subject had violated an order of protection by conversing with his ex-wife through video chat.
*On Saturday, Aug. 1, deputies responded when a female subject was found at an apartment complex in the 14800 block of Yerba Buena Way knocking on an apartment door that she thought was hers at about 11:30 p.m. It was determined the woman suffers from dementia and she was transported to a Scottsdale hospital to be admitted, due to her being from out of state.
*On Sunday, Aug. 2, a man reported his car had been damaged while it was parked in the complex parking lot of his home address in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*On Monday, Aug. 3, deputies received a report of a private property vehicle collision. One vehicle rear-ended a second while in the McDonald’s drive-through located at Saguaro and Shea boulevards.
*On Monday, Aug. 3, a female driver was stopped by a deputy for speeding on Saguaro Blvd. at Ledferd Lane. The driver was found to be driving with a suspended license.
*On Monday, Aug. 3, a resident of the 17000 block of Hawley Drive reported suspicious activity. The complainant advised he thinks someone turned off his sprinkler system, causing his plants to start dying.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 4, a resident of the 15000 block of Cholla Drive reported that at an unknown date and time an unknown person filed for unemployment benefits using address and possible other identifying information of the complainant.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 4, a man reported that someone had stolen $2,100 from his residence in the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. An investigation into this matter is ongoing.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 4, a man reported that someone had stolen several landscaping tools from the back of his truck while it was left unattended in a parking lot in the area of Saguaro and El Lago boulevards.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 4, a male driver was cited speeding as well as driving without a license. The truck he was driving was towed away from the stop location at Indian Wells Drive and Saguaro Blvd.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 5, deputies received a report that an unknown female walked out of a business without paying for any of the merchandise. The value of the property taken is estimated at $150. The case remains open pending review of video surveillance.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 5, a woman reported that her daughter’s vehicle was broken into outside of their condo located in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.