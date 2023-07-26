The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 19.
Thursday, July 13
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Via Del Oro for a reported assault incident. The victim was unwilling to aid in prosecution.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Sullivan Dr. where it was reported an unknown subject stole a service person’s vehicle from the front of a residence.
Friday, July 14
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported an unknown subject fraudulently used a credit card to make a purchase at a local retail store.
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a domestic violence incident was reported.
Saturday, July 15
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Ave. where it was reported an unknown subject damaged property belonging to a business.
Sunday, July 16
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. where a domestic violence incident was reported.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where it was reported an unknown subject stole a vehicle from a parking lot.
Monday, July 17
*A resident of the 17000 block of Lema Circle reported an unknown subject attempted to pay for a vehicle with a fraudulent check.
Tuesday, July 18
*Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Adero Canyon Dr. where it was reported an unknown subject took two gas cooktops from residences under construction in the area.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Dr. reported an unknown subject defrauded them resulting in a loss of approximately $300.
Wednesday, July 19
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Colony Dr. where was reported multiple storage units were broken into at a business.
*A resident of the 14000 block of Grandview Dr. reported an unknown subject defrauded them, resulting in a loss of approximately $1,200.
