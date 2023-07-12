The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 5.
Thursday, June 29
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 5.
Thursday, June 29
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported that a subject made threats toward another person during a verbal argument.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Verbena Dr. reported an incident of fraud which resulted in a $7,000 monetary loss for the victim.
Friday, June 30
*Deputies arrested a subject for DUI following a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Laser Dr. where it was reported that items were stolen from a storage unit.
*Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a family fight was reported.
Saturday, July 1
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown subject attempted to defraud a business.
Sunday, July 2
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Ave. A subject was booked into jail after causing a disturbance at a business then refusing to leave.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Westby Dr. where a simple assault incident was reported.
Monday, July 3
*A resident of the 18000 block of Buckskin Dr. reported a fraud incident that resulted in a $2,500 monetary loss for the victim.
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where it was reported that an unknown subject caused $500 in damage to a commercial property.
Tuesday, July 4
*Deputies arrested a subject for DUI after the subject was contacted by deputies while being stopped in the middle of the intersection at Shea and Saguaro boulevards.
Wednesday, July 5
*A resident of the 15000 block of Ocotillo Dr. reported that an unknown subject took items and caused damage to a rental property resulting in $33,000 in losses for the owner.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.