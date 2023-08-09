The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 27, through Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Thursday, July 27
*A resident of the 16000 block of Westby Dr. reported that a subject damaged the property of another individual.
*A resident of the 13000 block of Sunflower Dr. reported that a business forged their signature to obtain payment for a product.
Friday, July 28
*A resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Dr. reported that unknown subjects remotely accessed their computer and took files without permission.
*Deputies responded to the area of Sycamore Ocotillo drives where it was reported a subject was playing obscene music at an unreasonable volume.
Sunday, July 30
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Caliente Dr. where a dog bite incident was reported.
Monday, July 31
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Telegraph Dr. where a domestic violence incident was reported.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
*A resident of the 14200 block of Desert Flower Dr. reported that an unknown subject used their personal information to open multiple accounts without their permission.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. where a disorderly conduct incident was reported.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
*Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Glenpoint Dr. where it was reported that unknown subjects caused damage to community property.
*A resident of the 15000 block of Stratford Circle reported that an unknown suspect gained access to one of their accounts resulting in a loss of approximately $6,000.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that unknown subjects shoplifted merchandise from a retail store valued at approximately $800.
