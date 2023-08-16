The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug.3, through Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Friday, Aug. 4
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 2:09 am
*A resident of the 13000 block of Vista Del Oro Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen. The suspect was related to the victim.
*Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown subject used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a business.
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where a theft from a business was reported. The business refused to aid in prosecution, but requested the subject be trespassed from the property.
Saturday, Aug. 5
*A resident of the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported that an unknown subject stole the license plate from their vehicle.
Monday, Aug. 7
*A resident of the 14000 block of Cholula Dr. reported a fraud incident which had resulted in a monetary loss of $500 to the victim.
*Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. for a reported traffic accident on private property. It is suspected the driver was DUI. Case pending lab results.
*A resident of the 14000 block of Desert Tortoise Trail reported an unknown subject had used their identity as part of a fraudulent scheme.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
*A resident of the 17000 block of Parlin Dr. reported an unknown subject used their credit card to make an unauthorized purchase.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown subject shoplifted items from a business.
