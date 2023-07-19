The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 6, through Wednesday, July 12.
Thursday, July 6
*A fraud incident was reported in the 14000 block of N. Creosote Ct. resulting in approximately $450 in losses to the victim.
*It was reported that an unknown subject committed criminal damage at a residence in the 16000 block of E. Glenview Dr.
*In the 15000 block of E. Ocotillo Rd., it was reported an unknown subject entered a residence to commit a burglary but fled the scene when they discovered the homeowner was inside.
*A fraud incident was reported in the 14000 block of E. Morning Vista Ln. resulting in monetary loss for the victim of an unspecified ammount.
Friday, July 7
*A fraud incident was reported in the 16000 block of E. Powder Horn Dr. resulting in approximately $15,000 in losses to the victim.
*A fraud incident was reported in the 16000 block of Arrow Dr. resulting in approximately $100,000 in losses to the victim.
*A disturbance at a business was reported in the 14000 block of E. Shea Blvd.
Saturday, July 8
*A dog bite incident was reported in the 14000 block of E. Coyote Ct.
Sunday, July 9
*An identity theft incident with an unknown suspect was reported in the 16000 block of E. Gunsight Dr.
*In the 11000 block of N. Saguaro Blvd., it was reported a subject was behaving erratically and was trespassed from a business by deputies.
Monday, July 10
*In the 16000 block of E. Carmel Dr., it was reported a subject was neglecting a dog.
